Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) Market Growth Opportunities 2019

The transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI) market revenue was valued at $2,761 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $8,138 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2018 to 2025. The volume market was valued at 107,011 units in 2017 and is expected to reach 337,778 units by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Transcatheter aortic valve implantation (TAVI), also called as transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), is a minimally invasive surgical procedure, which is performed to treat high-risk patients suffering from aortic stenosis. These high-risk patients refer to the patient population who cannot undergo surgical aortic valve replacement (SAVR) procedure. Older population (above 75 years of age) falls under the high-risk category, as the open-heart procedure is too risky for them. TAVR involves implantation of transcatheter aortic valves to regenerate the blood circulation ability of the aortic valve. The need of transcatheter aortic valve implantation is on the rise due to the increase in prevalence of aortic stenosis.

TAVI experiences market growth due to rise in geriatric population. Furthermore, advancements in the transcatheter aortic valves and increase in adoption rate of TAVI devices drive the market. However, stringent government regulations for approval of transcatheter aortic valves, which are class III medical devices and high cost associated with TAVI hamper the market growth. Conversely, use of TAVI systems for new indications, rise in healthcare expenditure in emerging economies, and increase in the interest of key players in the TAVI market are projected to provide several growth opportunities for the market throughout the forecast period.

The report segments the TAVI market based on procedure and region. According to procedure, it is classified into transfemoral implantation, transapical implantation, and transaortic implantation. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, UK, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging market trends, and dynamics in the global TAVI market.

An in-depth analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key segments between 2017 and 2025.

This report entails the detailed quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations through 2017-2025, which assists to identify the prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the TAVI market is provided.

An in-depth analysis of the current research and clinical developments within the TAVI market is provided.

Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which interprets the competitive outlook of the market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Procedure

Transfemoral Implantation

Transapical Implantation

Transaortic Implantation

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

Switzerland

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of LAMEA

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation (Symetis SA)

Bracco S.p.A. (HLT, Inc.)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

JC Medical, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

NVT AG

Venus Medtech, Inc.

