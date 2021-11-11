U.S. Large Screen Display Market to Reach $1,471.6 Million, by 2025 at 8.5% CAGR

According to the report, the U.S. large screen display market generated $738.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,471.6 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.5% from 2018 to 2025.

Rise in demand for bright and power-efficient display panels and rapid digitalization and decline in demand for traditional billboards are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, deployment of widescreen alternatives such as projectors and screenless displays restrains the growth of the market. Conversely, emerging display technologies such as MicroLED & quantum dots and increase in preference of electronic giants toward large screen displays are likely to create new opportunities for growth of the market.

100-inch – 149-inch segment to be dominant, above 300-inch segment to grow the fastest through 2025

Among screen sizes, the 100-inch – 149-inch segment was the largest in 2017, accounting for nearly one-third of the market share and would retain its dominance through 2025. This is because these screen displays provide significant picture quality due to their large screens, which features HD resolution videos or images. They are also power-efficient and easy to install and use. However, the above 300-inch segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. This is because these displays are efficient in energy consumption and provide high contrast & brightness, enhancing the clarity of the information displayed.

Key players of the industry

Leading market players analyzed in the research include NEC, Sony, LG, Samsung, Panasonic Corporation of North America, ViewSonic Corporation, Volanti Displays, iSEMC (HHSD), Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Tabler System Inc. These market players have adopted various strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

