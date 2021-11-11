US$ 526.50 Bn Military Logistics Market will reach 5.2% of CAGR by 2027 with Strategic Insights by Top Players – AECOM, ANHAM, ASELSAN, Claxton Logistics, Dyncorp International, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Military Logistics Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2027”, The Global Military Logistics Market is expected to account for US$ 339.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 526.50 Bn by 2027 thereby, registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

Military Logistics Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Military Logistics Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

Some of the key players operating in the Military Logistics market are AECOM, ANHAM, ASELSAN A.?., Claxton Logistics, Dyncorp International LLC, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Klinge Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International Corporation, Oboronlogistics LLC, One Network Enterprises, SCM Globe, and Thales Group among other.

The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI. In 2017, the Indian defense spending increased by 5.5% to approximately US$ 63.9 Bn, resulting in ranking India as one of the top five military spenders worldwide. Also, India is anticipated to witness the second highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific military logistics market, after China. The report further states that the Government of India is planning to modernize, expand, and improve the operational capability of defense, partially owing to rising tension with Pakistan and China.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Military Logistics Market to elucidate the prominent investment pockets.

Current trends and future estimations are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis.

The market is analyzed based on various regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Military Logistics Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an exclusive and in-depth study which provides a comprehensive view of the market includes the current trend and future amplitude of the market with respect to the products/services. The report provides an overview of the Military Logistics Market with the detailed segmentation by type, application, and region through in-depth traction analysis of the overall Smart Wearable industry. This report provides qualified research on the market to evaluate the key vendors by calibrating all the relevant products/services to understand the positioning of the major players in Military Logistics Market.

Strategic Insights

The military logistics market is dominated by some key market players, as the market possess high entry barriers coupled with stringent rules and guidelines. Also, prominent players maintain long-term relations with the military. Thus, the military is inclined towards such players. Few of the recent developments are listed below:

2019: Aselsan announced to export its locally developed Zargana torpedo countermeasures system for submarines to Pakistan.

2018: AECOM’s subsidiary JT4 Limited Liability Company (LLC) signed a contract with U.S. Air Force for Joint Range Technical Services (J-Tech II). Under this contract, AECOM will offer operation, maintenance, and sustainment of the western test and training ranges.

2018: The Naval Air Systems Command has awarded DynCorp International a Maintenance Support Contract.

Military Logistics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

GLOBAL MILITARY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Logistics & Distribution Freight Services Courier Services

Facility Management

Services

By Mode of Transportation

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA

South America (SAM) Brazil Rest of SAM.



