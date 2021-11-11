Walking Assist Devices Market: Evolving Technology, Trends and Industry Analysis 2024

The Walking Assist Devices Market report forecast 2019-2024 is a professional and detailed study on the present state also focuses on the major drivers, Walking Assist Devices business strategists and effective growth for the key players. Global Walking Assist Devices Industry also provides granular analysis of the Walking Assist Devices market dynamics, share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and facilitate better decision-making.

The key factors propelling the walking assist devices market are the increasing incidences of rheumatoid and osteoarthritis, surging demand for rehabilitation equipment, and the steep rise in the aging population.

The rise in the elderly population has led to the growth of the walking assist devices market. According to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention, the number of adults unable (or very difficult) to walk a mile was found to be around 17.1 million in 2016. The increasing prevalence of debilitating neurological diseases, rheumatoid arthritis, and osteoarthritis have been contributing to the increased percentage of the population with a disability to walk.

Therefore, as the geriatric population is growing, the demand for walking assist devices is also rising across the globe. Also, the walking assist device provides balance, support, and ultimately, the subsequent ability to survive independently. The aforementioned factors are responsible for the increasing number of the geriatric population getting attracted to the walking assist devices.

Furthermore, the rise of the healthcare expenditure and funding by the government for the development of robots to improve health is also significantly contributing in the market growth across the globe.

Scope of the Report

As per the Scope of the Report, the walking assist devices are designed for people who are suffering from leg injuries or are unable to walk, due to any internal problem. These devices are also used by people who face the problem of body balance during walking, due to nervous system diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer disease. The basic design of the walker is that it is of light body weight and it is available with a four wheels and two wheels design, which provides comfort to the user during walking.

Walking Assist Devices Market by Top Manufacturers: – – Invacare Corporation, Better Life Healthcare LTD, Ossenberg Gmbh, GF Health Products Inc., Honda Motor Co. Ltd, Karma Healthcare Ltd, Besco Medical Co. Ltd, Homecare Product Inc., Permobil Inc., Sunrise Medical LLC

Extensive analysis of the Global market, by component, helps in understanding the components of the Market that are currently used along with the variants that would gain prominence in the future. Walking Assist Devices market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Key Market Trends

Crutch is the Fastest Growing Segment Under Product Type that is Also Expected to Grow During the Forecast Period

The crutches segment is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment, owing to the rapid growth pace that is a result of the high global demand for crutches as supportive walking devices and as equipment employed to provide rehabilitative care. The crutches minimize the weight-bearing effect on the disabled leg and help improve the balance and stability of the individual while walking. Therefore, increasing innovations in crutches and the rising prevalence of arthritis are believed to show stable growth in the future.

North America holds the Largest Market and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America has dominated the market owing to the increase in the geriatric population, the presence of well-developed healthcare sectors, technological advancements forwarded by the leading players, and private organizations offering varied supportive services for the benefit of the physically disabled people. In addition, the increasing cases of rheumatoid arthritis in the United States is also driving the walking assist devices market in the country.

