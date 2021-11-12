2019 – 2024 Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers Current Market Scenario, Market Dynamics with Market Drivers, Restraints, and Upcoming Opportunities

Industry Research.co study on “Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Industry. Polish Water Treatment Chemicals market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244692

Market Overview:

Enquire for Discount on this report (Price 3250 USD for single user license)

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244692

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Biocides and Disinfectants

– Biocides are widely used in cooling water treatment plants. Cooling water towers are ideal locations for the growth of microorganisms, such as bacteria, algae, fungi, sulphate-reducing bacteria, and protozoa. If their growth is not controlled, they form a layer of bio-slime that acts as a natural adhesive surface for scale formation, resulting in reduced system efficiency, increased corrosion rates, and reduced water flow.

– Thus, to maintain cooling water systems at their optimum efficiency, biocides are added to the water to remove the slime, microbiological fouling, and biofilm from the cooling water systems. These chemicals are widely used in cooling towers, spas, and swimming pools.

– Biocides are also used online or as a part of a water cleaning program, in order to control biofouling in reverse osmosis membranes. These biocides are used prior to the reverse osmosis (RO) system, to regulate bio-growth in the membrane. The market has been promoting newly designed biocides like etrakis (hydroxymethyl) phosphonium sulfate (THPS). Unlike conventional biocides, these biocides have relatively lower toxicity, rapid breakdown in the environment, and rapid breakdown.

– In Poland, biocides and disinfectants are majorly used in municipal and chemical manufacturing (including petrochemicals) industry.

– The demand for water treatment chemicals, especially biocides and disinfectants, are expected to increase, owing to a growth in the chemical manufacturing industry and the growing demand for potable drinking water due to rapid industrialization.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for water treatment chemicals in the country.

Growing Usage in the Mining and Mineral Processing Industry

– Poland is one of the most important producers of coal and copper in Europe. It is the second largest coal mining country in Europe and the ninth in the world.

– Most of the mines in Poland are coal mines, followed by copper mines, nickel, and salt mines.

– Water availability and quality plays an important role in almost all mining and mineral processing activities.

– Mining and mineral processing industries are one of the major users of water treatment chemicals, owing to their vast usage of water. They predominantly recycle the water they use and return it to the source.

– In the case of water that is taken from dirty lakes, the returned water is cleaner than the intake water. Most water taken is returned to the source and less water is wasted in evaporation.

– Corrosion inhibitors are the largest used chemicals in this segment.

– Scale inhibitors are important, as the water contains various salts that cause scaling in the equipment. Water taken from dirty lakes is treated with biocides to control the biological organisms that could cause damage to the heat exchanger equipment.

– The Polish mining industry is undergoing a change, after experiencing a decrease in recent years. The country relies heavily on this energy resource and the government will have to take measures to sustain and boost the mining sector.

– All the above mentioned factors are expected to boost the mining and mineral processing industry in the country, in turn, offering opportunities for the growth of the water treatment chemical market.

Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Chapter 3: Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Polish Water Treatment Chemicals Market

Purchase this report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244692

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email Id: [email protected]