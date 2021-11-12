Air Traffic Management Market Growth, Ongoing Trends, Key Drivers and Forecast to 2025 | Aquila, Aeronav Group, BAE Systems, Comsoft Solution, Harris, Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin

Global air traffic management market is valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a rate of more than 5 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Key drivers for the air traffic management market are increasing investment on airports, modernization of air traffic management infrastructure and growing air traffic. For instance, in April 2019, government of Canada announced investment of about $16,250 for improving safety in the airport at the Sault Ste Marine Airport for improving airport emergency communication. Similarly, as per National Investment promotion and facility agency of India, Government is planning to invest about $120 billion investment in airport infrastructure. Further, as per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), about $1.5 trillion investment is estimated globally towards airport infrastructure development by 2030.

Thus, growing investment in airport modernization is supplementing the adoption & growth air traffic management market. Furthermore, growing need for unmanned aircraft system traffic management is expected to create lucrative growth prospects of the air traffic management market across the globe. However, stringent regulatory norms and high cost of air traffic control equipment’s act as a key restraint for the market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of Air Traffic Management Market:

Aquila, Aeronav Group, BAE Systems, Comsoft Solution, Harris, Honeywell Internationa, Indra Sistemas, Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon, Saab AB, Searidge Technologies

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012714222/sample

On the basis of segmentation, the Air Traffic Management Market is segmented into application and end-user. The application segment is diversified into air traffic services, airspace management, air traffic flow management, capacity management, communication and navigation management and others. Aeronautical information management segment is expected to dominate the applications segment owing to owing to growing adoption of real-time aeronautical information for safe, efficient and economical air traffic management. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into commercial and tactical out of which is expected to grow at a lucrative rate. The commercial segment is dominating segment owing to extensive use of air traffic management for commercial air travel.

The regional analysis of Air Traffic Management Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in air traffic management market due to the implementation of traffic management technologies coupled with government support. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific is witnessed owing to the untapped opportunities in countries such as India and China. Further, development of greenfield airport coupled with modernization of airports are further creating growth opportunities for air traffic management market in the region.

Get Discount for This Report @https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012714222/discount

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Air traffic management Market Size

2.2 Air traffic management Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Air traffic management Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Air traffic management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Air traffic management Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Air traffic management Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Air traffic management Sales by Product

4.2 Global Air traffic management Revenue by Product

4.3 Air traffic management Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Air traffic management Breakdown Data by End User

Purchase This Report @ https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012714222/buy/3950

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]