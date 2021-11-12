Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Introduction

Aircraft Interior Fabrics includes materials and products ranging from various fabrics such as wool fabrics, leather, sheepskin and nylon mesh for seating, wall covering and flooring applications. The suppliers are focusing upon incorporating variety of textures and colors in the final products along with equally important durability for manufacturing of different types of upholstery fabrics. The design and quality of Aircraft Interior Fabrics mainly vary by applications that ranges from high use commercial to personalized custom designs. The most important factors that end user look to choose suppliers are quality of products, competitive pricing and delivery time. In the aviation sector, the installation of aircraft interior fabrics is very similar to installation of any other component that essentially requires approvals indicating type, source and flammability properties of the fabric. As major number of deaths related to aircraft result from fire, smoke and toxic gases inhalation, the legal paperwork have become very important part for providing complete installation services of Aircraft Interior Fabrics by the market participants. As a result, the Aircraft Interior Fabrics Product are required to be tested and certified to meet the flammability specification listed by Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or Military Standard (MIL-STD) for various application of the products.

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Drivers and Restraints

The airlines owners are looking for different alternatives for building brand value in terms of ambiance in already highly intensified marketplace that will push demand of aircraft interior fabrics at a significant pace. Among regional carriers, the demand for fabrics is more aligned towards setting up in-flight environment of the target market making fabrics essential component for airlines to enhance cabin design and customer service. Among market regions, Asia Pacific market will be pushing demand of Aircraft Interior Fabrics owing to positive trend for the aviation industry from developing countries like China and India due to exponential increase in the airline passengers in the recent years. The major suppliers are expected to mainly rely upon demand from developing regions requiring new aircrafts to cater increasing number of passengers coupled with refurbishing market segment in the developed regions. The actual travel process has slowly evolved into overall experience instead of moving from one place to another making comfort, feel and environment key components for attaining customer loyalty. The major trend among airline owners is entering into partnering with one stop suppliers that can fulfill their entire aircraft interior fabric requirements. As a result, the suppliers are expanding their product portfolio offering range of fabrics, vinyl and leather.

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Application

On the basis of application, the Aircraft Interior Fabrics market can be segmented into:

Upholstery Seat Carpet Curtain

Trims

Blankets

Wall Covering

Flooring Material

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Product

On the basis of product, the Aircraft Interior Fabrics market can be segmented into:

Leather

Woven Fabric

Vinyl

Technical Textiles

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Aircraft Type

On the basis of aircraft type, the Aircraft Interior Fabrics market can be segmented into:

Commercial

Private

Military

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Region-Wise Outlook

The global Aircraft Interior Fabrics market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). In the coming years, the demand for Aircraft Interior Fabrics in Western Europe, Japan and North America will be largely driven by demand of fabrics for technical application and refurbishing. The Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa (MEA) will drive the global market owing to anticipated large number of new aircrafts sales over the forecast period. The Latin America and Eastern Europe will be emerging as low volume high growth region over the forecast period.

Aircraft Interior Fabrics Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global Aircraft Interior Fabrics market include:

Aircraft Interior Products

Airtex Interiors

Botany Weaving

Douglass Interior Products

OmnAvia Interiors, LLC

SCS Interiors

Spectra Interior Products

Tapis Corporation

Tisca Tiara

Vandana Carpet

