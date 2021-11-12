Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

Bullous pemphigoid is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease that involves the formation of blisters. The bullous may be of different forms such as generalized, vesicular, vegetative, Urticarial, Nodular, Acral or infant forms. The disease is not gender biased and can also occur in younger adults but is rare in infants. The blood blister due to bullous pemphigoid occur in people aging above 70 years. Â Bullous pemphigoid occurs when the immune system outbreaks a thin layer of tissue below the outer layer of skin. It is more prevalent in patients suffering from dermatitis and neurological disease, predominantly in stroke and dementia. The bullous pemphigoid blister develops on the skin area that tend to flex such as lower abdomen, upper thigh and armpits. Bullous Pemphigoid causes severe itch, tense bullae, annular lesions, post inflammatory pigmentation, blood stained blister fluids and urticaria-like red skin. Proper medication involved in overturning the immune system plays an important role in treatment of the disease.

Rising geriatric population over the globe increase chances of occurrence of disease and thus the surge in treatment options. Common and non-expensive medication uses in the treatment of disease increases fuels the treatment market. Furthermore, various awareness programs by healthcare organizations and NGOs supports the proliferation of treatment market. Non-availability of healthcare facilities in various less developed regions of globe with high incidence rate of disease restricts the overall market to grow.

The key players covered in this study

Pfizer

Aqua Pharmaceuticals

Sirius Laboratories

DUBLIN Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Astellas Pharma

Aegis Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceuticals

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Immunosuppressant Medication

Steroids

Antibiotics and Antiseptics

Pain Relief Medication

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central and South America

