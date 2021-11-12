Canes & Crutches Market Size, Latest Trend, Growth by Size, Application and Forecast 2025

The ‘Canes & Crutches market’ study now available at MarketStudyReport.com, is a detailed sketch of the business sphere in terms of current and future trends driving the profit matrix. The report also indicates a pointwise outline of market share, market size, industry partakers, and regional landscape along with statistics, diagrams, & charts elucidating various noteworthy parameters of the industry landscape.

The North America and Europe canes & crutches market is expected to reach US$ 5,815.1 Mn in 2025 from US$ 2,740.7 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% from 2018-2025.

The growth of the canes & crutches market is primarily attributed to increasing incidence of sports injuries. Moreover, the rise in the cases of injuries caused due to road accidents is expected to fuel the market growth. The rising geriatric population susceptible to various orthopedic conditions is expected to offer significant growth opportunity in the canes & crutches market during the forecast period. The knee replacement surgeries are being performed in the geriatric population for their deteriorating joints. Knee replacement, is among the most commonly performed orthopedic procedures. The rise in the conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and osteoporosis are driving to the number of the surgeries. According to the International Osteoporosis Foundation, in 2018, osteoporosis is estimated to affect 200 million women across the world, among which near around one-tenth of women are above the age of 60, one-fifth of women aged more than 70, two-fifths of women aged above 80 and two-thirds of women aged more than 90.

North America and Europe canes & crutches market, based on medical mobility aids was segmented as, cane and crutches. In 2017, crutches held the largest share in the market, by medical mobility aids. Crutches help in reducing the pressure exerted on the leg by transferring the body weight to the arms, hence helping in faster recovery of injuries.

North America and Europe canes & crutches market, based on geography was segmented as, North America and Europe. In 2017, North America held the largest share in the canes & crutches market, owing to factors such as, rise in the prevalence of the orthopedic disabilities, increasing geriatric population, developments for the canes & crutches, rise in the number of people being aware about the canes and crutches are likely to gain the good market growth in the coming future.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for canes & crutches included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Organisation for Economic Co-operation (OECD), Arthroscopy Association of (AAC), Canadian Survey on Disability (CSD), National Road Safety Authority (ANSR), and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 13

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 13

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 13

2. NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 14

3. NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE 16

3.1 OVERVIEW 16

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 16

3.2.1 North America and Europe Canes & Crutches Market – By Medical Mobility Aids 17

3.2.2 North America and Europe Canes & Crutches Market – By Geography 18

4. NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES AND CRUTCHES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 19

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 19

4.1.1 Increase In The Number of Orthopaedic Surgeries 19

4.1.2 Rise In The Geriatric Population 20

4.1.3 Growing Incidents Of Road Accidents 21

4.2 KEY MARKET CHALLENGE 21

4.2.1 Social Stigma Associated with the Use of Walking Canes and Crutches 21

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 22

4.3.1 High Market Potential In Developing Nations 22

4.4 IMPACT ANALYSIS 23

5. NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET – ANALYSIS 24

5.1 NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN) 24

5.2 NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY – FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 25

5.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 26

5.3.1 Carex Health Brands (Compass Health Brands) 26

5.3.2 DRIVE MEDICAL 26

5.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 26

6. NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET ANALYSIS – BY MEDICAL MOBILITY AIDS 27

6.1 OVERVIEW 27

6.2 NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET, BY MEDICAL MOBILITY AIDS, 2017 & 2025 (%) 27

6.3 CRUTCHES MARKET 28

6.3.1 Overview 28

6.3.2 North America and Europe Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 28

6.3.3 Axillary Crutches Market 29

6.3.3.1 Overview 29

6.3.3.2 North America and Europe Axillary Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 29

6.3.4 Forearm/ Elbow Crutches Market 30

6.3.4.1 Overview 30

6.3.4.2 North America and Europe Forearm/ Elbow Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 30

6.4 CANES MARKET 31

6.4.1 Overview 31

6.4.2 Canes Pricing Analysis, 2017 31

6.4.3 North America and Europe Canes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 32

6.4.4 Folding Canes Market 33

6.4.4.1 Overview 33

6.4.4.2 North America and Europe Folding Canes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 33

6.4.5 Quad Canes Market 34

6.4.5.1 Overview 34

6.4.5.2 North America and Europe Quad Canes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 34

6.4.6 Offset Canes Market 35

6.4.6.1 Overview 35

6.4.6.2 North America and Europe Offset Canes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 35

7. NORTH AMERICA CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 36

7.1 OVERVIEW 36

7.2 NORTH AMERICA CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 37

7.3 NORTH AMERICA CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025, BY MEDICAL MOBILITY AIDS (US$ MN) 37

7.3.1 North America Crutches Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 38

7.3.2 North America Canes Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 38

7.4 NORTH AMERICA CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025, BY COUNTRY, (2017 & 2025) (%) 38

7.5 US CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 39

7.5.1 US Canes & Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 40

7.5.2 US Canes & Crutches Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Medical Mobility Aids (US$ Mn) 40

7.5.2.1 US Crutches Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 40

7.5.2.2 US Canes Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 41

7.6 CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 (US$ MN) 42

7.6.1 Canes & Crutches Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 (US$ Mn) 42

7.6.2 Canes & Crutches Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Medical Mobility Aids (US$ Mn) 43

7.6.2.1 Crutches Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 43

7.6.2.2 Canes Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2025, By Type (US$ Mn) 43

8. EUROPE CANES & CRUTCHES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2025 44

