Contrast Media Injectors Market Size, Growth, Analysis, Outlook by 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The ‘Contrast Media Injectors market’ research report is latest addition by Market Study Report, LLC, that elucidates relevant market and competitive insights as well as regional and consumer information. In a nutshell, the research study covers every pivotal aspect of this business sphere that influences the existing trends, profitability position, market share, market size, regional valuation, and business expansion plans of key players in the Contrast Media Injectors market.

The North America contrast media injectors market is expected to reach US$ 507.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 271.0 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the contrast media injectors market is primarily attributed to the increasing number of approvals for contrast agents and increasing number of patients suffering with chronic diseases. However, side effects associated with the contrast media agents and shortage of skilled professionals. On the other hand, robust pipeline products and emergence of local players are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America contrast media injectors market in the coming years.

Contrast materials also known as contrast media or contrast agents are used to enhance the quality of images of the inside body generally produced by the use of x-rays, ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT) and others. These agents are helpful in diagnosis and treatment monitoring as they often allow radiologists to distinguish normal from abnormal conditions. The contrast media agents are critical components as they may pose threats to patients as they are injected in the body. Thus, the proper composition of these media agents are of prime importance for successful and harmless imaging. In the recent years, with the increasing use of contrast media for medical imaging, the manufacturers are investing significant efforts to develop micro-bubble contrast materials that are harmless to human body and helps to express the targets. For instance, in April 2016, the US Food and Drug Administration approved LUMASON, also known as SonoVue, manufactured by Bracco Diagnostics intended for use in liver imaging for the characterization of focal liver lesions in adult and pediatric patients. Furthermore, in May 2018, General Electric received FDA indication approval for Visipaque (iodixanol) injection for use with coronary CT angiography. Thus, such the launch of new contrast media agents in the country are likely to be responsible for the growth of the US contrast media injectors market.

In 2018, the consumables segment held a largest market share of 62.8% of the contrast media injectors market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to rising adoption of contrast media injectors. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to witness the significant growth rate of 7.7% during the forecast period.

North America contrast media injectors market, based on application was segmented into interventional cardiology, interventional radiology and radiology. The radiology segment is the largest segment which anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the interventional cardiology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years owing to introduction of innovative products in the field of interventional cardiology.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for contrast media injectors included in the report are, America Board of Radiology (ABR), American Heart Association (AHA), Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act (MACRA), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), World Health Organization (WHO) and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

PART 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

PART 2. NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS

PART 3. NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1 OVERVIEW

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3.2.1 North America Contrast Media Injectors Market – By Product

3.2.2 North America Contrast Media Injectors Market – By Application

3.2.3 North America Contrast Media Injectors Market – By Country

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS

PART 4. NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET-KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

4.1.1 Increasing Number of Approvals for Contrast Agents

4.1.2 Increasing Number of Patients Suffering with Chronic Diseases

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

4.2.1 Side Effects Associated with the Contrast Media Agents

4.2.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 Robust Pipeline Products

4.3.2 Emergence of Local Players

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Syringe-less Power Injectors

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS

PART 5. CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET – NORTH AMERICA ANALYSIS

5.1 NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS

5.2 MARKET POSITIONING

5.3 EXPERT OPINIONS

PART 6. NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET ANALYSIS – BY PRODUCT

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET BY PRODUCT, 2018 & 2027 (%)

6.3 NORTH AMERICA CONTRAST MEDIA INJECTORS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027, BY PRODUCT (US$ MN)

6.4 INJECTOR SYSTEMS MARKET

6.4.1 Overview

6.4.2 North America Injector Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4.3 MRI Injector Systems Market

6.4.3.1 Overview

6.4.3.2 North America MRI Injector Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4.4 CT Injector Systems Market

6.4.4.1 Overview

6.4.4.2 North America CT Injector Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.4.5 Angiography Injector Systems Market

6.4.5.1 Overview

6.4.5.2 North America Angiography Injector Systems Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5 CONSUMABLES MARKET

6.5.1 Overview

6.5.2 North America Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3 Injector Heads Market

6.5.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.2 North America Injector Heads Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.3 Single Head Injectors Market

6.5.3.3.1 Overview

6.5.3.3.2 North America Single Head Injectors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.4 Dual Head Injectors Market

6.5.3.4.1 Overview

6.5.3.4.2 North America Dual Head Injectors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.3.5 Syringeless Injectors Market

6.5.3.5.1 Overview

6.5.3.5.2 North America Syringeless Injectors Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.4 Tubing Market

6.5.4.1 Overview

6.5.4.2 North America Tubing Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.5 Syringes Market

6.5.5.1 Overview

6.5.5.2 North America Syringes Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.5.6 Other Consumables Market

6.5.6.1 Overview

6.5.6.2 North America Other Consumables Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)

6.6 ACCESSORIES MARKET

