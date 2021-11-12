Drug-Device Combination Products Market is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025 | Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bayer, Baxter

Drug-device combination products comprise of two or more regulated components, which work in coordination. These components involve a medical device, which is used to administer a therapeutic drug in the patient’s body. The drug-device combination products can be single products comprising of several components or products packed separately, intended for use with a specialized counterpart. The therapeutic drugs used along with the specific device are either mixed physically or chemically to obtain a resulting mixture for the final use. Currently, the best-known example of drug-device combination product is the drug-eluting stents that are scaffolds coated with a therapeutic drug to prevent growth of tissue scars in an artery.

The global drug-device combination products market was valued at $81,374 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $139,193 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2025. Increase in prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, respiratory problems, and cancer, drive the growth of the global drug-device combination products market. Further, rise in geriatric population, technological advancements in drug-device combination product, and surge in homebased healthcare market are the other factors that boost the market growth. However, stringent governmental regulations for the approval of combination devices and post-complications and errors lead to numerous product recalls that hinder the growth of the global market. On the contrary, rise in healthcare infrastructure and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to serve as lucrative opportunities for market expansion.

Drug-Device Combination Products Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, Smith & Nephew Plc, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Baxter International, Inc.

This report studies Drug-Device Combination Products in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

By Product :

Drug-eluting stent, Coronary drug-eluting stent, Peripheral drug-eluting stent, Infusion pump, Implantable infusion pump, Insulin infusion pump, Patient-controlled analgesia pump, Ambulatory infusion pump, Photodynamic therapy, Antimicrobial wound dressing, Prefilled syringe, Single-chamber prefilled syringe, Dual-chamber prefilled syringe, Customized prefilled syringe.

By Application :

Cardiovascular disease, Diabetes, Respiratory problem, Cancer treatment, Antimicrobial application, Other applications.

By End user :

Hospital & Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASCs), Home Care Setting, Other end users.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global drug-device combination products market with current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided.

