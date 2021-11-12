E-passport Market to Incur Rapid Extension at Magnifying CAGR – Research Strategy and Growth Opportunities

E-passport, also known as biometric passport, contains an electronic chip embedded in it. The global e-passport market was valued at $11,752 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $57,061 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2017 to 2023.

Increase in innovation of advanced verification means to detect identity frauds, existence of advanced airport infrastructure facilitates, and growth in travelers to cross-border destinations drive the growth of the global e-passport market. However, initial high cost of deployment and availability of cost-effective e-passports are expected to impede the market growth. Increased adoption of e-passports among developing economies and technological advancements are expected to present numerous opportunities for the market expansion.

The E-passport Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00013619

The global e-passport market is dominated by key players such as Gemalto N.V., Mhlbauer Group, Entrust Datacard Corporation , HID Global Corporation , Infineon Technologies AG, Safran S.A. , Eastcompeace Technology Co., CardLogix Corporation, 4G Identity Solutions, ASK.

The global e-passport market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, and geography. Based on technology, it is divided into radio frequency identification (RFID) and biometric. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into leisure travel and business travel. Based on geography, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global e-passport market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2017 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Purchase this report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/AMR00013619

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: E-passport Market, By Technology

Chapter 5: E-Passport Market, By Application

Chapter 6: E-Passport Market, By Region

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com