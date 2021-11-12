Food Delivery Mobile Application Market set to Grow at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2017 to 2023

The global food delivery mobile application market size was valued at $3,120 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $16,605 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 27.9% from 2017 to 2023.

The global food delivery mobile application market is attributed to high Internet penetration, increase in usage of smartphones, easy availability of open-source deployment platforms, technological advancements in the designs of operating systems of the smartphones, and implementation of asset-light business models. Users are more inclined towards dining at home with restaurant quality food and ambience, which is made possible by food delivery mobile applications easily. Such changes in lifestyles, increase in number of young population using smartphones and the Internet, and rise in awareness about the benefits of mobile applications among restaurant owners as well as consumers is expected to fuel the growth of the global food delivery mobile application market.

The report features a competitive scenario of the food delivery mobile application market and provides comprehensive analysis of key growth strategies adopted by major players. Key players profiled in the study are Apple Inc., CA, Inc., Cognizant, Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Mendix, Microsoft Corporation, Red Hat, Inc., SAP SE, and Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd. All these players are involved in the competitive strategies, such as geographical expansion, mergers & acquisitions, product portfolio expansion, and partnership to augment the growth of the food delivery mobile application market.

The global food delivery mobile application market is segmented based on deployment platform, end users, and geography. Based on deployment platform, the market is segmented into Android, iOS, and others (Windows and BlackBerry 10). Based on end user, the market is fragmented into food delivery market place and restaurants & others. The global food delivery mobile application market is further studied across four regions including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in food delivery mobile application industry for 2016 owing to increase in adoption of smartphones with Internet connectivity and change in preferences by the end users for improved food delivery models. Developing countries including China and South Korea are creating potential space for market development at a great pace.

