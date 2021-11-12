Future Outlook of Polyacrylamide Market 2019 Analysis by Top Key Players, Types, Applications, Product and Services Forecast till 2024

Key Market Trends:

Water Treatment Application is Expected to Dominate the Market

– One of the major applications of polyacrylamide is as flocculants or coagulants for treating municipal and industrial wastewater, as it causes suspended particles to aggregate and to precipitate when added to treat water.

– Anionic polyacrylamide is used extensively in water treatment and sludge de-watering. For industrial sewage treatment, it is widely used in iron and steel plants, wastewater plants, electroplating wastewater plants, metallurgical waste water plants, and coal-washing wastewater plants. Owing to the significantly high flocculation efficiency, anionic polyacrylamide is also widely used in drinking water treatment.

– Rapid industrialization and urbanization in Asia-Pacific has propelled the demand for polyacrylamide, due to rising levels of waste water and pressing need to conserve the depleting natural water resources.

– Additionally, stringent environment regulations imposed by regional regulatory bodies and government to treat industrial waste water is another factor, which may make prominent contribution toward the market during the forecast period.

– Hence, wastewater treatment application is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

– Rapidly growing construction industry, primarily in India and ASEAN countries, is a major factor driving the demand for the Asia-Pacific polyacrylamide market.

– A rapid growth of the oil and gas exploration activities in countries in Asia-Pacific is also increasing the consumption of polyacrylamide.

– Furthermore, the growing water treatment industry in Asia-Pacific is projected to further add to the growing demand for polyacrylamide in the region.

– Hence, owing to the aforementioned reasons, Asia-Pacific is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Polyacrylamide Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Use in the Petroleum Industry for Enhanced Oil Recovery

4.1.2 Growing Demand for Anionic Polyacrylamide as a Flocculant

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Regulations for Use due to Carcinogenic Nature of Acrylamide Monomer

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Ionic Nature

5.1.1.1 Non-ionic

5.1.1.2 Cationic

5.1.1.3 Anionic

5.1.1.4 Other Types

5.1.2 Polymer Structure

5.1.2.1 Straight Chain

5.1.2.2 Cross Linked

5.2 Production Process

5.2.1 Copper Catalyst-based

5.2.2 Microbial Enzyme-based

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Enhanced Oil Recovery

5.3.2 Flocculant for Water Treatment

5.3.3 Manufacturing Safe Contact Lenses

5.3.4 Soil Conditioner

5.3.5 Binder in Skin Lotions

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Municipal and Commercial

5.4.2 Oil and Gas

5.4.3 Pulp and Paper

5.4.4 Cosmetics

5.4.5 Mining

5.4.6 Other End-user Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AnHui JuCheng Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd

6.4.2 Ashland Inc.

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 Beijing Hengju Oilfield Chemical Agent Co. Ltd

6.4.5 Black Rose

6.4.6 China National Petroleum Corporation

6.4.7 Ecolab

6.4.8 Envitech Chemicals Specialties Pvt Ltd

6.4.9 Kemira

6.4.10 King Union Group Corp.

6.4.11 Liaocheng Yongxing Environmentals

6.4.12 Puyang Longquan Polymer Co. Ltd

6.4.13 Shandong Tongli Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Shuiheng Chemicals

6.4.15 Sinopec

6.4.16 SNF Group

6.4.17 Solvay

6.4.18 Tainrun Chemicals

6.4.19 Xiltao Polymers

6.4.20 Yixing Cleanwater Chemicals Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Emerging Applications of Polyacrylamide, such as its Use as a Biomaterial

7.2 Development of Bio-based Polyacrylamide

