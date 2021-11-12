Manufacturing of these batteries requires cheap mass production processes. With increasing use of flexible electronic devices and wearable appliances, flexible lithium ion batteries are the most attractive for flexible energy sources. Introduction of flexible paper batteries is anticipated to be the major factor behind the success of market at global level as it could open up possibilities for smart labels, medical devices and electronic displays in advertising. The paper battery distinguishes itself from other batteries in its use of carbon nanotubes, which is allowed for electrical efficiency and effective use of space.

Market Size & Forecast

Global flexible battery market is anticipated to reach around USD 470 Million by the end of 2024, witnessing a healthy compound annual growth rate over the forecast period.

North America region is anticipated to dominate the global market followed by Asia Pacific. This can be attributed towards the high rate of adoption of emerging technologies in these regions. Europe market is expected to expand at a moderate rate over the forecast period.

It has been notified that smart card and RFID segments by end-use dominated the flexible battery market in 2016 as these are widely accepted technologies. High adoption of smart card technology in transportation sector will further propel the growth of flexible battery market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

Deep dive market analysis has been carried out on following product segments:-

Printed Batteries

Solid State Batteries

Micro Batteries

Thin-Film Lithium Batteries

Lithium Polymer Batteries

Advanced Lithium Ion Batteries

Laminar Fuel Cells

Thin Flexible Supercapacitor

By End Use

Flexible batteries have a wide range of application in different sector, following end uses are thoroughly analysed in the report:-

Wearable and Electronic Textiles

Medical and Cosmetic

Smart Packaging Interactive Media, Toys, Games etc.

Portable Electronics & Connected Devices

Wireless Sensors

RFID

Smart Card

Others

By Region

Global Flexible Battery Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

Increasing use of electronic textiles along with rising adoption of wearable technology will further create a huge demand for flexible batteries in global market. Owing to the emerging technology in electronic devices, which has evolved from large desktop computers to pocket sized smart phones capable of running numerous applications, the need for small and flexible batteries are gaining the traction in the market, this will further boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Expansion of smart card technology in various fields is boosting the demand for flexible batteries all across the globe. Wireless sensors are catching the trend in the market; and thus found their wide range of application in various sector such as medical, construction and others. Increasing end use of flexible batteries will further uplift the market growth in next few years. However, technological advancement in these batteries has created various opportunities in the market which is likely to foster the growth in future.

Moreover factor such as charging, short life span of primary batteries, threat of substitution by emerging technologies are anticipated to hinder market growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024.

Key Players

Enersys Inc.

Johnson Control Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Exide Technologies

East Penn Manufacturing Company

CBS Battery Technologies

Exide Industries

FIAMM SpA.

Scope and Context

Overview of the Parent Market

Analyst View

Segmentation

By Type Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Component Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

By Regions

Global Flexible Battery Market has been studied on countries and regions like:

North America (U.S., Canada) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Latin America) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Europe (Germany, Italy, Spain, France, U.K, Benelux, Hungary, Rest Of Europe, Russia Poland, Rest of Europe) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Singapore, Japan, Australia & New Zealand & Rest of Asia) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

Market Dynamics

Supply & Demand Risk

Competitive Landscape

Porter’s Five Force Model

Geographical Economic Activity

Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges

Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment