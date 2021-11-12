Global Glaucoma Market Growing Demand Report 2019 To 2025

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Glaucoma Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 101 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

Glaucoma is an asymptomatic eye-related disorder that occurs due to the buildup of fluid pressure inside the eye. This leads to damage of the optic nerve in the eye, and is a hereditary disorder. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. The glaucoma surgeries comprise of non-invasive devices, invasive as well as minimally invasive devices to decrease the production of intraocular fluid, which is also known as aqueous humor.

The key factors that drive the market growth include increase in prevalence of glaucoma disease worldwide and growth in geriatric population. In addition, rise in demand for advanced ophthalmic devices supplement the market growth.

In 2018, the global Glaucoma market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Novartis

Glaukos

New World Medical

Ellex Medical Lasers

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

Bausch Healthï¼ˆBHCï¼‰

Topcon

Lumenis

Allergan

Nidek

HAAG-Streit Holding

Essilor International

Hoya

Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems

Carl Zeiss Meditec

Sonomed Escalon

HumanOptics

PhysIOL

Calhoun Vision Center

RISI

Glaucoma market size by Type

Conventional Glaucoma Surgeries

Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgeries

Glaucoma market size by Applications

Eye Hospitals

Ophthalmology Clinics

Outpatient Surgical Centers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Glaucoma market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Glaucoma market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Glaucoma companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Glaucoma submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Glaucoma are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Glaucoma market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

