Global Healthcare 3D Printing Market 2019-2025

3D printing is any of various processes in which material is joined or solidified under computer control to create a three-dimensional object, with material being added together.

The healthcare 3D printing market provides significant opportunities for hearing aids, dental implants, prosthesis and contact lenses that are customized to the individual.

Some driving factors for the healthcare 3D printing market are increasing geriatric population as age is considered as the greatest risk factor for the development of various disorders such as orthopedic, cardiovascular and others and increasing healthcare demands in the developing world.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

EnvisionTEC

Stratasys

Materialise

3D Systems

Bio-Rad

Organovo

SOLS

Simbionix

Metamason

RegenHU

Youbionic

Bio3D Technologies

3D Matters

3T RPD

Ekso Bionics

Roche

Renishaw

Robohand

Delcam India

Worrell

mobileOCT

Archam

Rainbow Biosciences

ALD Vacuum

Segment by Regions

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Electron Beam Melting

Stereolithography

Droplet Deposition Manufacturing

Market segment by Application, split into

Surgical Guides

Implants

Surgical Instruments

Bioengineering

