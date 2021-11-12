Global Immunoassay Industry Growing Demand From Emerging Markets 2019

Marketresearchnest.Com “Global Immunoassay Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” New Report to Its Research Database. The Report Spread across 100 Pages with Multiple Tables and Figures in It.

An immunoassay is a biochemical test that measures the presence or concentration of a macromolecule or a small molecule in a solution through the use of an antibody (usually) or an antigen (sometimes). The molecule detected by the immunoassay is often referred to as an “analyte” and is in many cases a protein, although it may be other kinds of molecules, of different size and types, as long as the proper antibodies that have the adequate properties for the assay are developed. Analytes in biological liquids such as serum or urine are frequently measured using immunoassays for medical and research purposes.

The ELISA segment accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market in 2017. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of immunoassay tests in cancer, infectious diseases, and therapeutic drug level monitoring.

In 2017, North America accounted for the largest share of the immunoassays market. The availability of government funds, growing use of immunoassays in clinical diagnostics, and the presence of key players in the region are driving the immunoassays market in North America.

In 2018, the global Immunoassay market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025

The key players covered in this study

Roche

Abbott Laboratories

Siemens

Danaher

DiaSorin

Sysmex

BioMerieux

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher

Becton, Dickinson

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Mindray

Perkinelmer

Quidel

Merck

Bio-Techne

Immunoassay market size by Type

ELISA

Rapid Tests

Western Blotting

ELISPOT

Immuno-PCR

Other Technologies

Immunoassay market size by Applications

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Blood Banks

Research and Academic Laboratories

Other End Users

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.Central and South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Immunoassay market size (value and volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Immunoassay market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Immunoassay companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Immunoassay submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Immunoassay are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Immunoassay market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

