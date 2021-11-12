Global Life Detector Market Analysis by Key Players, Industry Trend, Size, growth and Forecasts 2019-2025
The life detector utilizes radio or audio waves to detect the breathing and movement of survivors. life detector mainly used for earthquake disasters and other emergency rescue missions. it refreshes gold 72 hours rescue efficiency.
The Life Detector market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Delsar
Jyotech
Geophysical Survey Systems, Inc.
Biken
Hunan NovaSky Electronic Technology co., ltd
Beijing Top Sky Century Holding Co, LTD
DKL International
LEADER SAS
LSJ Technology
Beijing Sobola Automation
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
Life Detector Breakdown Data by Type
Radar-based
Audio-based
Infrared-based
Others
Life Detector Breakdown Data by Application
Earthquakes
Explosions
Landslides
Mine Disasters or Cave-Ins
Others
