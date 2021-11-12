Global Pathology Devices Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2018-2027

Product Overview

Pathology is the field of the healthcare which is primarily concerned about the study of the diseases. It is concerned with the treatment and diagnostic of the diseases. The pathology devices are tools which are used to diagnose the chronic diseases such as stroke, diabetes and cancer. These tools help the physicians to monitor and measure the progression of the diseases. The advancement in the clinical technology such as immunoassays and clinical chemistry is anticipated to boost the growth of the pathology devices. The increasing prevalence of the infectious diseases requires better diagnostic abilities which in turn increases the demand for the pathology devices. Some of the prominent pathology devices includes cover slipper accessories, cover slippers, cryostat accessories, cryostats, microtome accessories, microtomes, cassette printer accessories, tissue processors, tissue processor accessories etc.

Market Size and Forecast

The global pathology devices market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR during 2018-2027. The increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe coupled with increasing demand for the better healthcare services is anticipated to be the primary reason for the growth of the global pathology devices market over the forecast period.

The global pathology devices market can be segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-users and region. On the basis of technology, it is sub-segmented into clinical chemistry, immunoassays technology, microbiology, hematology and molecular diagnostics. Molecular diagnostics is anticipated to be the fastest developing sub-segment during the forecast period. The molecular diagnostics offers better quality diagnostics in comparison to other conventional pathology devices. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into drug discovery and development, disease diagnostics and forensic diagnostics. Disease diagnostic is anticipated to be the largest sub-segment of the application segment over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe is increasing the application of pathology devices .On the basis of the end-users, it is sub-segmented into contract research organizations, diagnostics laboratories, pharmaceutical, forensic laboratories and academic institutes. Diagnostic laboratories are anticipated to be the largest end-users sub-segment for the global pathology devices market. The increasing application of pathology devices on the account of increasing demand for the better diagnostics services is anticipated to boost the growth of the global pathology devices market during the forecast period.

By region, global pathology devices market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold the largest market share for the global pathology devices market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for the diagnostic services and technological advancement in pathology devices coupled with the favorable government regulations is driving the growth of the global pathology devices market in the region. Europe region is anticipated to be second largest region for the global pathology devices market. The rising health concern in the region coupled with the increasing demand for the better healthcare services is anticipated to propel the growth of the pathology devices market in Europe.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis segmented the global pathology devices market in the following segments:

By Technology:

Clinical chemistry

Immunoassays technology

Microbiology

Hematology

Molecular diagnostics

By Application:

Drug discovery and development

Disease diagnostics

Forensic diagnostics

By End-Users:

Contract research organizations

Diagnostics laboratories

Pharmaceutical

Forensic laboratories

Academic institutes

By Region

Global pathology devices market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing penetration of the life threatening diseases coupled with increasing population is anticipated to be the primary growth driver for the global pathology devices market during the forecast period. The increasing initiative by the government in order to prevent the prevalence of the diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the pathology devices market. The increasing application of the pathology devices for the disease diagnostics is driving the global pathology devices market during the forecast period.

However, less awareness about the pathology devices coupled with the high cost is expected to hamper the growth of the global pathology devices market.

Key Players

Johnson and Johnson

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Ventana Medical Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

Mikroscan Technologies

Definiens AG

