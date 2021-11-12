Global Pharmaceutical outsourcing Market 2019 Industry, Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast to 2025
The report spread across 104 pages with multiple tables and figures in it.
Pharmaceutical outsourcing has evolved from basic processes, namely bottling, to more added value techniques such as medical device engineering or RandD (research and development).
The pharmaceutical outsourcing trend started off with the outsourcing of non-core support functions such as HR finance and IT.
In 2018, the global Pharmaceutical outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Pharmaceutical outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmaceutical outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
ABC Laboratories
Aenova
Alkermes
Associates of Cape Cod
BioPharma Solutions
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Coldstream Laboratories
Covance
Cytovance Biologics
Dalton Pharma Services
DPT Laboratories
Emergent BioSolutions
Fresenius Kabi
Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing
Halo Pharmaceutical
IGI Laboratories
Lyophilization Technology
Metrics
Mikart
Patheon
Pillar5 Pharma
Velesco Pharma
Segment by Regions
North America, Europe, China, Japan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Raw Material Sourcing
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient
Finished Drugs
Market segment by Application, split into
Drug Discovery
Clinical Trials
Pre-Clinical Development
Biology Research
