Global Smart Supply Chain Solution Market Share, Supply, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Supply chain management is characterized as the administration of stream of merchandise inside the store network. It significantly incorporates the capacity and development of crude materials, stock administration, and the executives of completed merchandise from purpose of generation to utilization point. Interlinked and interconnected channels, systems, and hub business are engaged with the administration of items and administrations which are required by the end clients in the supply chains.

International trade remains the backbone of the ICT industry. Supply chains are increasingly becoming global and interconnected. On the consumption front, consumers gravitate toward the best experience, which often involves hardware, software, and service ecosystems. While convergence remains to be an influential force driving users toward similar experiences, the counterbalance is the demand for localization and personalization, especially among the always-influential youth section of the consumer base. Hence, many countries eagerly import and export technologically advanced products and services from global trade partners to maintain the rising demand and economic value creation.

The key players covered in this study

SAP

Oracle

JDA Software Group

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

IBM Corporation

Descartes Systems

Infor Global Solutions

GT Nexus

Kewill Systems

JD

Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Limited

S.F. Express

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Transportation Management System (TMS)

Warehouse Management System (WMS)

Supply Chain Planning (SCP)

Market segment by Application, split into

Retail

IT and Telecommunication

Manufacturing

BFSI

Energy and Utility

Healthcare

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

