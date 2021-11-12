Global Transportable Radar Control System Market Global Industry Trends,Share,Size and Status and Forecast 2025

In its latest report on ‘Transportable Radar Control System Market’, Persistence Market Research provides a concise analysis on the recent market trends. The report further includes statistics, market forecasts and revenue estimations, that in addition highlights its status in the competitive domain as well as expansion trends adopted by major industry players.

Radar control systems are used to provide air traffic control services. With the evolution of technology, the requirement of transportable radar control system was generated. Transportable radar control systems are designed to deliver a safe and effective airspace processes wherever air traffic management is not accessible. The transportable radar control system is very compact in size and is highly portable such that it can be carried easily by truck or aircraft. These systems can graphically represent the detection of an aircraft. These control systems can search, acquire, track and then discriminate threats from non-threats.

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS): Drivers and Restraints

The transportable radar control systems provide a highly mobile system that can be deployed anywhere and provides sufficient coverage for the approach control service. These systems are highly reliable and are capable of long-range surveillance. Such factors are driving the market of transportable radar control systems.

The factors restraining the market of transportable radar control systems are that its radiations are harmful which can impact environmental conditions. Also, adverse climatic conditions can affect the range of radar systems which is a key challenge of the growth of its market.

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS): Segmentation

Segmentation based on application in Transportable Radar Control System Market:

Airspace

Military/ Navy

Border patrol

Homeland Security (HLS) agencies.

Fire control

Segmentation based on deployment type in Transportable Radar Control System Market:

Terminal-Based Mode: In this mode, the radar is located near the hostile territory and it acquires missiles when they are in boost phase of flight and discriminates between them

Forward-based mode: In this mode the radar is a part of Terminal High Altitude Area Defense integrated weapon system and consist of launchers, interceptors, fire control and communications.

Segmentation based on component in Transportable Radar Control System Market:

Antenna

Transmitter

Receiver

Transportable Radar Control System (TRCS): Competitive Landscape

NEC Corporation, Raytheon Company, Easat radar systems, Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, Shoghi Communications Ltd., Telefunken Racoms, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Reutech Radar Systems.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to the largest market of Transportable Radar Control System. The majority of Transportable Radar Control System vendors such as Lockheed Martin, Raytheon Company, and missile defense advocacy alliance are based in North America region. The market is anticipated to grow in Asia Pacific region due to the presence of other market vendors like NEC Corporation and Shoghi Communications Ltd. in the region.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

