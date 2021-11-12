Group Buying Market Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast Report 2019-2025
Group buying, otherwise called aggregate purchasing, offers items and administrations at fundamentally scaled down costs relying on the prerequisite that a base number of purchasers would make the buy. Birthplaces of gathering purchasing can be followed to China where it is known as Tuan Gou (chinese:�?�购) or group purchasing.
As of late, bunch purchasing sites have risen as a noteworthy player in web based shopping business. Commonly, these sites include an “arrangement of the day”, with the arrangement kicking in when a set number of individuals consent to purchase the item or administration. Purchasers at that point print off a voucher to guarantee their markdown at the retailer. Huge numbers of the gathering purchasing destinations work by arranging manages nearby traders and promising to convey a higher foot include in return at better costs.
In 2018, the global Group Buying market size was xy million US$ and it is expected to reach xy million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xy% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Group Buying status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Group Buying development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Groupon
GoodTwo
Meituan Dianping
Alibaba
LivingSocial
Woot
1SaleADay
Ruelala
Hautelook
Zulily
BelleChic
Amazon
JingDong
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online
O2O
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Industry
Online Shopping Industry
Food Service Industry
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
