High Strength Rtd Malt Beverages Market Leading Key Players-EVANS BREWING COMPANY, INC., Founders Brewing Company, United Brands Company

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in its upcoming outlook titled, “High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026”. In terms of value, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which PMR offers vital insights in detail.

Scope of the Report

The high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented on the basis of nature, flavor, packaging, distribution channel and region. On the basis of nature, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, natural and conventional. The conventional segment is expected to account for highest revenue share in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in terms of both value and volume owing to increasing manufacturer’s effort to bring flavored high-strength RTD malt beverages derived from both natural and artificial flavors.

However, the natural segment is expected to grow at a robust CAGR in the near future in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. On the basis of flavour, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into grapefruit, lime, orange, cherry, cola, strawberry, apple, peach, mixed flavor and others. Among all the flavors, apple followed by strawberry flavor is expected to dominate the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future owing to increasing number of consumers across various regions demanding such flavors.

On the basis of packaging, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented on the basis of cans and bottles. The cans segment with innovative packaging labels is expected to dominate the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market in the near future. On the basis of distribution channel, the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores discount stores, independent drink stores and specialty retail stores. The speciality retail stores segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. On the basis of region the global high strength RTD malt beverages market is segmented into, North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

APAC Region Critical for Key Players in the High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market

The high-strength RTD malt beverages market in Asia Pacific region is expected to register high growth rates between 2018 and 2026. APAC is expected to remain the largest market through 2026, followed by the Europe. China is expected to account for a significant growth within the Asia Pacific market. Other markets such as, Singapore, Korea and Australia will also have significant impact on the market growth owing to large consumer base demanding for high-strength RTD malt beverages. North America market is one of the mature markets in the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market. Manufacturers of such beverages across North America are targeting younger consumers through flavor innovations.

Apple Flavored High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages to Remain the Most Common in the High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market

The demand for high-strength RTD malt beverages has increased considerably over the last decade owing to increasing consumption of alcoholic drinks across the globe. Consumption of alcoholic drinks in social gatherings is rapidly growing which is one of the prime factor leading to increasing market growth of high-strength RTD malt beverages. Globally consumers are willing to try new flavors in the alcoholic beverages category thus, meeting their expectations for better taste. High-strength RTD malt beverages are parried with number of food categories thus, heightening the overall drinking experience by experimenting with various flavors. Flavors like apple, strawberry, lime are trending the retail shelves in the high-strength RTD malt beverages category.

Higher dependency on social media and digital media thus allowing consumers to have access to more information has led consumers especially millennial to spend more time on internet and manufacturers of alcoholic beverages to have access to a platform where they can market their products in a more better way is expected to result in increasing market revenue potential in the global high strength RTD malt beverages.

Increasing per capita spending on alcoholic beverages in developing region supported by strong economic growth is expected to drive the global high-strength RTD malt beverages market over the forecast period. Traditionally alcoholic drinks were consumed largely by men, however, today the popularity of alcoholic drinks among women has also increased to a greater extent thus, contributing towards the growing market for high-strength RTD malt beverages in the near future.

Global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market: Competition Dashboard

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the high-strength RTD malt beverages market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the high-strength RTD malt beverages space. High-strength RTD malt beverages key players include, include EVANS BREWING COMPANY, INC., Founders Brewing Company, United Brands Company, Inc., Prestige Beverage Group, Lightning Brewery, Voodoo Brewery, Simple Malt – Brewers, Geloso Beverage Group LLC., Stout Brewing Company, LLC., Phusion Projects, LLC., Coney Island Brewing Company, Minhas Craft Brewery and Bugsy Brewing Inc.

Global High-Strength RTD Malt Beverages Market: Key Insights

The growth of the high-strength RTD malt beverages market is supported by increasing number of millennial demanding for flavored malt based drinks with high alcohol content across the globe. Changing lifestyle and perception of consumers towards alcoholic drinks that they relax ones state of time has resulted in immense market opportunity for the market growth of global high-strength RTD malt beverages.