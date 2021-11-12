Leisure Boats Market Size Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

The ‘Leisure Boats market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, is an in-depth analysis of the latest trends persuading the business outlook. The report also offers a concise summary of statistics, market valuation, and profit forecast, along with elucidating paradigms of the evolving competitive environment and business strategies enforced by the behemoths of this industry.

The Middle East leisure boats market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. Middle East region comprises a significant high net-worth individual (HNI) population. A majority of this population has an affinity towards spending on travel and leisure activities. They prefer new experiences and privacy to spend some quality time. Today, people are shifting towards more personalized holiday vacations such as renting superyachts to discover the region’s coastlines. Renting a crewed superyacht provides them the flexibility to personalize their travel plan and explore, thus offering liberty to make the most of every moment of their vacation. Therefore, it makes the Middle East one of the most lucrative regions for the leisure boats market.

The key trend which will predominantly affect the leisure boats market in the coming year is growth in the adoption of hybrid leisure boats. With the need for a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution, hybrid leisure boats are expected to gain high adoption in the near future. The leisure boat manufacturing companies are already working on the technology and have announced to launch their product in the market soon. For instance, Volvo has announced to commercialize its hybrid marine propulsion concept in 2021. This concept will enable a boat to operate with both electric as well as diesel. The factor above is expected to have a noteworthy impact on the leisure boats market.

Leisure boats market by application is segmented into sailboats, runabouts, jet boats, cabin cruisers, and watercraft. With the increase in real estate waterfront developments each year, the opportunities for the growth of leisure boats are very apparent. The sailboats can be distinguished from the other boats mechanically, as they are propelled entirely or partly by the wind. The Leisure boats market for sailboats in the Middle Eastern region is foreseen to be prominent as during the coming years the region is anticipated to be the most preferred destination for luxury travel and water sports/adventure.

The overall leisure boats market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, the primary interview was conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Leisure boats industry. The leisure boats market report profiles key players such Gulf Craft Inc., Al Shaali Marine, Al Hareb Marine, Al Fajer Marine Llc, Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C, Ribcraft Middle East, Ocean Boats, Al Suwaidi Marine, Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est, and Instinct Marine, among others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 10

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 10

2. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS 11

3. LEISURE BOATS MARKET LANDSCAPE 13

3.1 OVERVIEW 13

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 14

3.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Type 15

3.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Application 15

3.2.3 Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Country 15

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 16

3.3.1 Leisure Boats Market – Middle East PEST Analysis 16

4. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS 18

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 18

4.1.1 Government strategies for boosting maritime industry 18

4.1.2 Focus on development of tourism sector 18

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 19

4.2.1 High maintenance cost and lack of repair and maintenance facilities 19

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES 19

4.3.1 High spending capability of the population and increasing waterfront projects 19

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS 19

4.4.1 Growth in adoption of hybrid leisure boats 19

4.4.2 Evolution of autonomous or self-driving boats 20

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS 20

5. LEISURE BOATS MARKET – MIDDLE EAST MARKET ANALYSIS 21

5.1 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET OVERVIEW 21

5.2 LEISURE BOATS – MIDDLE EAST MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027 21

5.2.1 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn) 21

5.2.2 Middle East Leisure Boats Market Breakdown by Key Countries 23

5.2.2.1 UAE Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn, Unit) 24

5.2.2.2 Kuwait Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 25

5.2.2.3 Qatar Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 26

5.2.2.4 Oman Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 27

5.2.2.5 Rest of Middle East Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 28

6. LEISURE BOATS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE 29

6.1 OVERVIEW 29

6.2 LEISURE BOATS MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY TYPE, 2017 & 2027 29

6.3 NEW LEISURE BOATS 30

6.3.1 Overview 30

6.3.2 New Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 31

6.4 USED LEISURE BOATS 32

6.4.1 Overview 32

6.4.2 Used Leisure Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 32

7. LEISURE BOATS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 33

7.1 OVERVIEW 33

7.2 LEISURE BOATS MARKET BREAKDOWN, BY APPLICATION, 2017 & 2027 33

7.3 SAILBOATS 35

7.3.1 Overview 35

7.3.2 Sail Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 35

7.4 RUNABOUTS 36

7.4.1 Overview 36

7.4.2 Runabouts Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 36

7.5 JETBOATS 37

7.5.1 Overview 37

7.5.2 Jet Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 37

7.6 CABIN CRUISER 38

7.6.1 Overview 38

7.6.2 Cabin Cruiser Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 38

7.7 WATERCRAFTS 39

7.7.1 Overview 39

7.7.2 Watercraft Boats Market Revenue and Registered Volume Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn, Units) 39

8. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 40

8.1 OVERVIEW 40

8.2 MARKET INITIATIVE 40

8.3 NEW DEVELOPMENT 41

9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE 42

9.1 COMPETITIVE PRODUCT MAPPING 42

9.2 MARKET POSITIONING – MIDDLE EAST TOP 5 PLAYERS RANKING 44

10. LEISURE BOATS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES 45

10.1 GULF CRAFT INC. 45

