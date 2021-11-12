Liquid Fertilizers Market trend shows a rapid growth by 2027 – key player BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Coromandel International Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Haifa Chemicals

Liquid Fertilizers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Nitrogen, Phosphorous, Potash, Micronutrients); Production Process (Organic, Synthetic); Crop (Cereals and Grains, Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds and Pulses, Others (Plantation and Cash Crops)); Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, Fertigation, Others (Aerial and Starter Solutions)) and Geography

New Intelligence Report on “Liquid Fertilizers Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

Rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers across the globe is driving the need for liquid fertilizer market. Furthermore, liquid fertilizer are easy to use and apply in the agricultural field for better agrarian output; that’s why it is also projected to influence the liquid fertilizer market significantly. Moreover, the adoption of precision farming worldwide is anticipated to fuel the liquid fertilizer market in the upcoming period. Increasing demand for liquid fertilizer to enhance production yield is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The List of Companies – BASF SE, Bayer CropScience AG, Coromandel International Limited, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Haifa Chemicals Ltd., Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd., ICL Specialty Fertilizers, Nutrien Ltd., Plant Food Company, Inc., Yara International ASA

The global liquid fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of type, production process, crop and mode of application. Based on type, the market is segmented into nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and micronutrients. On the basis of the production process the market is segmented into organic and synthetic. On the basis of the crop the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others (plantation & cash crops). On the basis of the mode of application the market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others (aerial & starter solutions).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Liquid Fertilizers products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Liquid Fertilizers products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Liquid Fertilizers products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Liquid Fertilizers products market in these regions.

