Mobile Data Consumption Market Size Outlook 2025: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types and Applications

The number of mobile subscribers and people using internet on their mobile phones has surged from 7.80 billion subscribers in 2017 to 7.97 billion subscribers in 2018, with an addition of 170 million subscribers during the year.

In 2018, the overall mobile subscriber base was 7.97 billion and out of this 3.58 billion were internet subscribers. Internet subscribers represented a noteworthy share of overall subscriber base. The adoption of 5G technology is expected to start from 2020 onwards.

Exhibit: Subscribers Base 2018 (Billion)

Mobile Data Consumption Key Trends

The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite of significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, the North America charted for highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, the western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.

Demographic Insights

The demographic profile of internet users in terms of gender ratio, age group, education level and other parameters vary based on specific countries/regions. Language is one of the parameter based on which we can identify the demographics of internet users worldwide. In terms of website language, more than half of the websites are in in English language followed by Russian, German, Spanish and Chinese.

Data Usage Insights

In 2018, the amount of data consumed by mobile internets users worldwide reached a new level. In both developing and developed countries, unlimited plans have become a norm, and fierce completion among operators led to wide availability of affordable data plans all over the world. Low cost smartphones have further fueled this growth trend of mobile internet users.

Exhibit: Average Data consumption per subscriber per month – By Region (In GB)

Strategic Insights

Major growth drivers responsible for this increase in mobile subscriber base worldwide include:

Rising demand of internet services in developing countries like China and India

Increased investment in advanced technologies like AR, VR, IoT and AI

Favorable and supportive regulatory environment

Affordable data plans and low cost smartphones are fuelling the growth of data consumption

Global Mobile Data Consumption to 2027 – Company Profiles

AT&T, Inc.

china mobile Limited

China Telecom Corporation Limited

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation

Orange S.A

Telefónica S.A.

Telecom Italia

Vodafone group PLC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

2.1 GLOBAL MARKET

2.1.1 Subscriber Base 2018

2.1.2 Market Potential 2018 – 2027

3. GLOBAL Mobile Data Consumption LANDSCAPE

3.1 GLOBAL MARKET

3.1.1 Demographic Overview

3.1.2 Insights & Analysis

3.1.2.1 Top Global Mobile Network Operators 2018

3.1.3 Service Providers Available Mobile Data Plans & Tariffs

3.1.3.1 Data Plans & Tariffs

3.1.4 Data Usage Patterns

3.1.4.1 Mobile Data Usage Pattern, By Type

3.1.5 Insights On Top Website Usage & Surfing

3.1.6 Major mobile application usage and preferences

4. GLOBAL MOBILE DATA CONSUMPTION – KEY DYNAMICS

4.1 KEY DRIVERS

4.1.1 Developing countries like China and are driving the growth of mobile internet services

4.1.2 Increased investment in advanced technologies like AR, VR and AI will drive the growth in data consumption and average revenue per user

4.1.3 Favourable and supportive regulatory environment

4.1.4 Affordable data plans and low cost smartphones are fuelling the growth of data consumption in developing countries

4.2 KEY RESTRAINTS

4.2.1 Stagnant and slow growth in developed regions due to saturation

4.2.2 Intense competition between network operators is leading to decreasing revenues from traditional mobile services

4.3 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

4.3.1 Mobile internet is the growth opportunity for network operators

4.3.2 Scaling the innovative concept of Internet of Things

4.4 FUTURE TRENDS

4.4.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications will lead the way

4.4.2 4G will become the leading mobile network and 5G deployment comes closer to commercialisation

4.5 IMPACT OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

5. GLOBAL COMPANIES LANDSCAPE

5.1 MARKET INITIATIVE

5.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

5.3 NEW DEVELOPMENT

6. GLOBAL COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 MARKET SHARE -TOP GLOBAL MOBILE NETWORK OPERATORS AND TELECOM OPERATORS 2018 RANKING

7. GLOBAL Mobile Data Consumption, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

7.1 AT&T, INC.

7.1.1 Key Facts

7.1.2 Business Description

7.1.3 Financial Overview

7.1.4 SWOT Analysis

7.1.5 Key Developments

7.2 CHINA MOBILE LIMITED

7.2.1 Key Facts

7.2.2 Business Description

7.2.3 Financial Overview

7.2.4 SWOT Analysis

7.2.5 Key Developments

7.3 CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED

7.3.1 Key Facts

7.3.2 Business Description

7.3.3 Financial Overview

7.3.4 SWOT Analysis

7.3.5 Key Developments

7.4 CHINA UNICOM (HONG KONG) LIMITED

7.4.1 Key Facts

7.4.2 Business Description

7.4.3 Financial Overview

7.4.4 SWOT Analysis

7.4.5 Key Developments

7.5 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

7.5.1 Key Facts

7.5.2 Business Description

7.5.3 Financial Overview

7.5.4 SWOT Analysis

