New Tactics of Solid-state Drive Market Opportunities in Upcoming years

A fresh report titled “Solid-state Drive Market – By Drive Type (External, Internal), By Storage (Under 120 Gigabyte, 120GB-320GB, 320GB-500GB, 500GB-1Terabyte, Above 2Terabyte), By Interface (SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment) , SAS (Statistical Analysis System), PCle), By Technology, By End-user and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” has been presented by KD market insights. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market. The report also analyzes the different segments along with major geographies that have more demand for Solid-state Drive Market. The competition analysis is also a major part of the report.





The Solid-state Drive Market is forecasted to thrive at 15.7% CAGR to reach a notable market value by the end of 2023. Solid-state derive has been around for decades and new advances in the field of cloud computing and others are making the technology more promising & creating opportunities for the data center organizations. Solid-state drive helps in storing the data information for long-time access on computers, laptops and other electronic devices. It uses a flash memory which involves no moving parts and these flash memories are way faster than disk-based memory. The solid-state drive transfer data up to 500 million per sec with a storage capacity of 120 gigabytes. The solid-state drive is a solution for better speed efficiency and enhances storage quality.

In this advanced technological era, the world is moving towards the digitization which is boosting the market growth of solid-state drive. Government initiatives to promote digital data is one of the major factors that are positively influencing the growth of the solid-state drive market. Further, the intensive use of social media and booming online commerce industry are playing a critical role to drive the growth of solid-state drive (SSD) market. Moreover, the increasing utilization of this technology in computer, laptops, smartphones, and tablets for the enhanced storage applications drive the demand for solid-state drive market. Besides this, the rising adoption in data centers and growing investments in storage infrastructure to store content are the key factors stimulating the growth of the solid-state drive market.

Additionally, based on the end user, the global solid-state drive market is segmented into the enterprise, client, industrial, and automotive. The enterprise segment is estimated to dominate the solid-state drive market as the demand form solid-state drive among large, medium, and small enterprise for various enterprise applications is increasing at an enormous rate. Since, business organizations require high reliability, high-performance storage devices, power efficiency, and high throughput, these advantages of SSDs are expected to drive the demand for the solid-state market. Moreover, the solid-state drive enhances the storage performance and durability of a system. A solid-state drive has no moving parts and data are safe even if the system is shaken while it is operating. Such benefits of solid-state drives are likely to complement the growth of the market in the coming years. In terms of the region, North America region led the global solid-state drive market in terms of revenue. The availability of better technology infrastructure and replacement rate of hard disk drives (HDDs) with SSDs (solid-state drives) is higher in North America as compared to other regions. However, the high price of solid-state drive and presence of other alternatives such as SSDs are expected to hamper the growth of solid-state drive market in the coming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of solid-state drive market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Drive Type

– External

– Internal

By Storage

– Under 120 Gigabyte

– 120GB-320GB

– 320GB-500GB

– 500GB-1Terabyte

– Above 2Terabyte

By Interface

– SATA (Serial Advanced Technology Attachment)

– SAS (Statistical Analysis System)

– PCle

By Technology

– SLC (Single Level Cell)

– MLC Planar (Multi Level Cell)

– MLC 3D

– TLC Planar

– TLC 3D (Triple Level Cell)

By End-User

– Enterprise

– Small

– Medium

– Large

– Individual

– Automotive

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as,

– Samsung Group

– Intel Corporation

– Western Digital Corporation

– Micron Technology

– Toshiba

– Seagate Technology

– Microsemi Corporation

– Lite-On

– Hynix

– IBM Corporation

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Solid-State Drive Market

3. Global Solid-State Drive Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Solid-State Drive Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Products Average Price Analysis, By Country

9. Global Solid-State Drive Market Value (USD Million), 2017-2023

10. Global Solid-State Drive Market Segmentation Analysis, By Drive Type

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By Drive Type

10.3. BPS Analysis, By Drive Type

10.4. External Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Internal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Solid-State Drive Market Segmentation Analysis, By Storage

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Storage

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Storage

11.4. Under 120 Gigabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. 120GB-320GB Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. 320GB-500GB Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. 500GB-1Terabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Above 2Terabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Global Solid-State Drive Market Segmentation Analysis, By Interface

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Market Attractiveness, By Interface

12.3. BPS Analysis, By Interface

12.4. SATA Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.5. SAS Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.6. PCle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13. Global Solid-State Drive Market Segmentation Analysis, By Technology

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

13.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

13.4. SLC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.5. MLC Planar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.6. MLC 3D Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.7. TLC Planar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

13.8. TLC 3D (Triple Level Cell) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14. Global Solid-State Drive Market Segmentation Analysis, By End-User

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

14.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

14.4. Enterprise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.1. Small Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.2. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.4.3. Large Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.5. Individual Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

14.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15. Geographical Analysis

15.1. Introduction

15.2. North America Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.1. By Drive Type

15.2.1.1. Introduction

15.2.1.2. Market Attractiveness, By Drive Type

15.2.1.3. BPS Analysis, By Drive Type

15.2.1.4. External Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.1.5. Internal Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.2. By Storage

15.2.2.1. Introduction

15.2.2.2. Market Attractiveness, By Storage

15.2.2.3. BPS Analysis, By Storage

15.2.2.4. Under 120 Gigabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.2.5. 120GB-320GB Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.2.6. 320GB-500GB Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.2.7. 500GB-1Terabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.2.8. Above 2Terabyte Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.3. By Interface

15.2.3.1. Introduction

15.2.3.2. Market Attractiveness, By Interface

15.2.3.3. BPS Analysis, By Interface

15.2.3.4. SATA Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.3.5. SAS Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.3.6. PCle Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.4. By Technology

15.2.4.1. Introduction

15.2.4.2. Market Attractiveness, By Technology

15.2.4.3. BPS Analysis, By Technology

15.2.4.4. SLC Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.4.5. MLC Planar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.4.6. MLC 3D Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.4.7. TLC Planar Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.4.8. TLC 3D (Triple Level Cell) Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5. By End-User

15.2.5.1. Introduction

15.2.5.2. Market Attractiveness, By End-User

15.2.5.3. BPS Analysis, By End-User

15.2.5.4. Enterprise Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.4.1. Small Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.4.2. Medium Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.4.3. Large Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.5. Individual Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.6. Automotive Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.5.7. Others Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.6. By Country

15.2.6.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

15.2.6.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

15.2.6.3. U.S. Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

15.2.6.4. Canada Market Value (USD Million) Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue @…



