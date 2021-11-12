Nurse Call System Market breakdown data, sales, revenue and growth by regions from 2019 to 2025

MarketResearchNest.com published the “Global Nurse Call System Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” report in its research database with report summary, table of content, research methodologies and data sources.

A nurse call button is a button found around a hospital bed that allows patients in health care settings to alert a nurse or other health care staff member remotely of their need for help. When the button is pressed, a signal alerts staff at the nurse’s station, and usually, a nurse or nurse assistant responds to such a call. Some systems also allow the patient to speak directly to the staffer; others simply beep or buzz at the station, requiring a staffer to actually visit the patient’s room to determine the patient’s needs.

Increasing investments towards various healthcare IT systems has led to the trend of adopting latest state of the art communication systems in hospitals. Healthcare facilities have been increasingly focusing on building efficient communication infrastructure in order to provide improved medical care to their patients.

Furthermore, with the ongoing technological advancements in the IT and communication systems, the nurse call systems market is expected to continue witnessing strong growth in the following years.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ascom

Jeron Electronic Systems

Rauland-Borg

TekTone

Azure Healthcare

Cornell Communications

Hill-Rom Holdings

Rauland-Borg Corporation

Tyco SimplexGrinnell

STANLEY Healthcare

Vigil Health Solutions

Intercall Systems

Live Sentinel

Elpas

Nurse Call System Breakdown Data by Type

Wired Systems

Wireless Systems

Nurse Call System Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics

Nursing Homes and Assisted Living Centers

Nurse Call System Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Nurse Call System status and future forecast involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Nurse Call System manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Nurse Call System are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

