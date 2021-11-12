Over-the-Air (OTA) Testing Market Expected to Reach $3,093.9 Million by 2025

The global over-the-air (OTA) testing industry was valued at $1,513.0 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $3,093.9 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018 to 2025.

At present, North America dominates the global OTA testing market with a revenue of $630.5 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $1,223.3 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018 to 2024. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The OTA testing is a mandatory test to get the cellular telecommunications and internet association (CTIA) certification. In addition, it is also a requirement for various carriers, vendors, and standard organizations to determine if the wireless devices meet the applicable standards. Owing to increase in internet of things (IoT) and adoption of smart devices, the frequency of OTA testing is expected to increase, which would help to propel the OTA testing market growth. In addition, smart devices, such as fitness wearables, medical devices, and numerous mobile devices, connected with the help of cellular networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other wireless devices have been fueling the market growth of OTA testing. Furthermore, testing for IoT and smart devices has increased, owing to emerging standards and numerous wireless technologies that are used for connecting the devices. These factors altogether have been driving the growth of the OTA testing market.

The number of smart cities worldwide has been increasing at a rapid pace, which are expected to significantly increase the number of wireless and smart connected devices. This is expected to result in the rise of OTA testing of wireless devices to meet industry standards and facilitate assessment of antenna and receiver performance. The need for OTA testing is to check the reliability and accessibility of the wireless devices. In addition, numerous associations, mainly cellular telecommunications and internet associations (CTIA), vendors, carriers, and standard organizations, have mandated the OTA testing for wireless devices. Thus, the growth in smart cities is anticipated to lead to the overall market growth of the global OTA testing market.

In 2017, on the basis of technology, the cellular segment is anticipated to dominate the global OTA testing market, in terms of revenue. However, by industry vertical, the consumer electronics segment is projected to lead the global OTA testing market share in the same year.

The report includes a micro-level study of various regions adopting over-the-air (OTA) testing for various devices and applications. In addition, it discusses the potential opportunities for market players to enter the market. Moreover, it provides an in-depth market analysis of cable management, outlining current trends, key driving factors, and potential areas for product investments. In addition, it includes Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry and role of each stakeholder.

The report further features the strategies adopted by the key market players to maintain their foothold in the market. Intertek, UL LLC, Anritsu, Keysight Technologies, Rohde & Schwarz, Cetecom, Eurofins Scientific, Bureau Veritas, Microwave Vision Group (MVG), and SGS are some of the key players operating in the global over-the-air (OTA) testing market.

