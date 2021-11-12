Photographic Services Market Set to Register 5.9% CAGR During 2019-2022 | Lifetouch, Studio Alice Co, Getty Images, Portrait Innovations

Photographic Services Global Market Report 2019

The photographic services market consists of the sales of photographic services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that offer services for planning, developing, creating and managing the processes for creating durable images by recording light or through electromagnetic radiation by means of an image sensor or chemically by means of a light sensitive photographic film. It includes editing, processing and presenting pictures. Photographic services include school portraits, wedding photography, special occasions and event photography. Photographic services establishments undertake processes where human capital is the major input. They make available the knowledge and skills of their employees, often on an assignment basis, where an individual or team is responsible for the delivery of services to the client.

The photographic services market expected to reach a value of nearly $45.54 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The growth in the Photographic Services market is due to increase in growing popularity of social networking, increasing applications across various industries and emerging economies.

However, the market for Photographic Services is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as personal photography, increasing competition leading to declining profits.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Lifetouch Inc, Studio Alice Co Ltd, Getty Images Inc, Portrait Innovations Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global photographic services market, accounting for 43% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global photographic services market. Africa was the smallest region in the global photographic services market.

Photographic service providers are constantly upgrading services by adopting new technologies of the industry. Many companies are launching light weight cameras with exhaustive features to capture wide range of photographs. For instance, in January 2017, Light Company launched the Light L6 Camera that packs the qualities of a DSLR into a slim mobile-like body by folding optics. It can shoot from 16 different lenses with 13 megapixels each, and an algorithm integrates each image together. Also, the new range of Nikon cameras come with built in Ethernet that enables users to share pictures on the go. The 360 Fly can capture 360 degrees panoramic videos of 4K quality. Such advances in technology are helping photographers click high quality photographs even in difficult situations.

