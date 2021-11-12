Polyoxymethylene (POM) Industry: 2019 Market Research with Size, Growth, Manufacturers, Segments and 2024 Forecasts Research

“Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market” Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Polyoxymethylene (POM) manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Polyoxymethylene (POM) development in United States, Europe and China. Polyoxymethylene (POM) Market report presents in-depth analysis of Polyoxymethylene (POM) which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Polyoxymethylene (POM) market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Polyoxymethylene (POM) market report also includes new upcoming technology of Polyoxymethylene (POM) Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Intensive Use in the Electrical and Electronics Industry

– POM, owing to its various constructive properties, such as electrical and thermal insulation, easy-to-modify nature, lightweight, and shatter-resistance, are being increasingly used in the electrical and electronics segment.

– Some of the important applications of POM are electric housing, circuit boards, switches and wiring components, enclosures, sockets and connector, cooling systems, etc.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness a major growth in the electronics industry, as China is one of the largest electronics manufacturers globally, followed by South Korea and Japan.

– In Europe, Germany is the largest producer of electronics, and the market is projected to expand during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for more innovative and technologically-advanced products in the industry. Thus, increasing the consumption of polyoxymethylene (POM) in the electronics market.

– Other trends, such as digitalization of the automotive industry, among others, have increased the consumption of POM in automotive electronics applications.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the POM market, accounting for a major share of the market. The region was found to be the largest market for POM consumption, due to several developing economies in the region. The product consumption is very high in China, due to POM’s application in various electrical and electronic, and automobile industries. Use of POM as a replacement for metal, due to its lightweight and high strength in various sectors, has increased its consumption in major end-user industries. With rising demand from the developing economies in the region, Asia-Pacific is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The aforementioned factors are expected to contribute to the increasing demand for polyoxymethylene consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

