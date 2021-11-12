Polyphenol Market Examined in New Research Report By 2027 – Amax NutraSource, Inc., Blue Shield of California, ERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG, Frutarom Industries

Polyphenol Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Apple, Green Tea, Grape Seed, Others (Cocoa, Olive, Peppermint)); Application (Functional Food, Functional Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Others) and Geography

New Intelligence Report on “Polyphenol Market to 2027” is recently published by The Insight Partners. The report aims to provide leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years

Growing awareness of individual towards health benefits offered by polyphenols across the globe is driving the demand for polyphenol market. Furthermore, the growing preference of polyphenols extracted from herbal products over synthetic products is also projected to influence the polyphenol market significantly. Increasing applications of polyphenols in the food and beverage industry are expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants.

The List of Companies – Amax NutraSource, Inc., Blue Shield of California, ERZA Schokolade GMBH & Co. KG, Frutarom Industries Ltd, Glanbia Nutritionals (NA), Inc., HERZA Schokolade GmbH & Co. KG, Indena S.p.A., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Martin Bauer Group, Sabinsa Corporation

The global polyphenol market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented into apple, green tea, grape seed and others (cocoa, olive, peppermint). On the basis of the application the market is segmented into functional food, functional beverages, dietary supplements and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Polyphenol products market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Polyphenol products market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Polyphenol products market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Polyphenol products market in these regions.

