Polyurethane Additives Market 2019 – 2024 Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Major Manufacturers, Growth Rate, CAGR Status, and Regional Segmentation with Forecast Details

Industry Research.co study on “Polyurethane Additives Market” with various segments like market strategy, investment plan, industry share, growth factors, industry policy, revenue, opportunity, demand and 2024 forecast. Polyurethane Additives Market report provides emerging market drivers, challenges, opportunities for Polyurethane Additives Industry. It focuses on the latest trends and recent developments of Polyurethane Additives Industry. Polyurethane Additives market report will help you to know each and every facet of keyword industry. It also covers growth potential, market size, demand by buyer and suppliers and forecast details.

Request a sample copy of the report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244681

Market Overview:

Competitive Analysis: Polyurethane Additives market report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major key players in the industry. Top leading companies in Polyurethane Additives market are:

Enquire for Discount on this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-discount/14244681

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry

– The automotive industry provides one of the best examples of the diverse applications of PU materials. Nearly every type of PU product is used in the automotive end-user industry.

– Flexible PU foams are used in seating, headrests, arm rests, HVAC, and other interior systems for automotive, like in airliners, trains, and buses. PU coatings provide a vehicle’s exterior with the high gloss, durability, scratch resistance, and corrosion resistance. PU coatings are also used to glaze windshields and windows, increasing strength and providing fog resistance.

– PU elastomers protect against tire punctures and are used in other molded components, such as shock absorbers. Thermoplastic PU materials are used in the manufacture of many automotive parts, including exterior body parts, trunk liners, anti-lock brake systems, timing belts, and fuel lines. The unique properties of PU elastomers contribute for their exclusive usage in gaskets, O-rings, and other seals.

– Seating is the largest application of PU in the automotive industry. Many automotive seating manufacturers demand flexible foam producers for products made with bio-based polyols. However, market penetration of “green” PU is still in emergence in most global PU markets.

– Globally, more than 90% of automobiles are produced with bonded windshields and rear windows using one-component PU sealants. The automotive industry is the largest end-user industry for reaction injection molding (RIM) PU parts. RIM is used to maximize the shock absorption of vehicle fenders, bumpers, and spoilers, without adding weight or bulk.

– All the aforementioned factors, is expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

Asia- Pacific region to dominate the Market

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of polyurethane additives in the global market. In the region, China is the largest economy in terms of GDP. The country’s annual growth of GDP was 6.6% in 2018, which is expected to increase by 6.2% in 2019. The rapid growth of the furniture manufacturing industry in the country is majorly fueled by the increasing domestic demand, coupled with a significant demand from the foreign market. China accounted for almost 40% of the global furniture production in 2017. The production was further increased at a rapid rate, due to the increase in domestic demand and exports to European countries. The automotive production in China is expected to increase during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles and the popularity of electric vehicles, which is expected to propel the demand for PU additives in the country, in the coming years.

Polyurethane Additives Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Polyurethane Additives Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Polyurethane Additives Market

Chapter 3: Polyurethane Additives Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Polyurethane Additives Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Polyurethane Additives Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Polyurethane Additives Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Polyurethane Additives Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Polyurethane Additives Market

Purchase this report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244681

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email Id: [email protected]