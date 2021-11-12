Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market 2019 Share and Size Analysis Forecast till 2024 with Respect to Competitors, Covered Regions and Technology Tends

“Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market” Research Report 2019 provides key analysis on the market status of the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) manufacturers with market size, growth, share, trends as well as industry cost structure. The study objectives are to present the Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) development in United States, Europe and China. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market report presents in-depth analysis of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) which includes market size, share, growth and demand forecast until 2024 (in USD billion). Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market report includes research methodology, value chain analysis, industry analysis by power of suppliers and consumers. Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) market report also includes new upcoming technology of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Industry that will helps to our clients.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Pipes & Fittings Application

– Owing to the unique performance advantages over other materials, such as ease of handling and installation, long service life and chemical resistance, demand for PVDF in small- and medium-size diameter pipes are increasing at a significant rate.

– PVDF piping systems are environmentally sound, easy to install, chemical resistant, and cost effective. They are used for chemical distribution systems, which require no reaction with fluids or ingredients in the piping system. Furthermore, PVDF pipes have high mechanical strength and dielectric properties, which make it an ideal material for chemical processing and the oil and gas industry.

– Globally, PVDF pipes and fittings widely find applications in pharmaceutical grade water system, acid distribution system, UPW and HUPW (Hot) ultrapure water return loops in microelectronics, chemical applications, and sanitization with ozone, steam, or hot water. They are used in the building and construction industry, chemical processing, and oil and gas industries, among others.

– Demand for PVDF pipes and fittings are driven by the increasing demand in the developing countries, especially developing nations that are not into chemical processing, like ASEAN countries, and parts of South America and Africa. Chemical processing sector is the biggest consumer of PVDF pipes and fittings, where it finds application as distribution systems. Moreover, the growth of commercial and residential construction, and rise in infrastructural development are expected to spur the growth of the market studied, in the near future.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, China is the largest economy, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population ages and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand. This growth in the industry is primarily dependent on the rising passenger traffic. Due to higher spending power and better air connectivity, this increasing passenger traffic is further creating a robust demand for increase in the number of aircraft. A strong GDP growth rate and income growth, stronger demands from lower tier cities, and declining prices and government support to promote new-energy vehicles are likely to drive the automotive market. The major industries in the country, with an extensive usage of water treatment, are the mining and ore processing, iron and steel manufacturing, machine building, petroleum, cement, chemical, food processing, and transportation equipment manufacturing (which includes automobiles, rail cars and locomotives, ships and aircraft, commercial space launch vehicles, and satellites) industries. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced, globally. With increasing demand from various end-user industries, the demand for PVDF from this sector is projected to increase during the forecast period.

Some Factors Are Explained in Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Report:

Market dynamics:The Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) report shows the scope of the various commercial possibilities over the upcoming years and the positive revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. It also covers the information by various regions.

Detailed TOC of Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF) Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increase in Demand from the Military and Aerospace Sector

4.1.2 Consumption of PVDF Resins as a Binder in Lithium-ion Battery Manufacturing

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Demand of PTFE as a Substitute

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Pipes & Fittings

5.1.2 Films & Sheets

5.1.3 Wires & Semicon Processing

5.1.4 Coatings

5.1.5 Membranes

5.1.6 Li-ion Batteries

5.2 End- user Industry

5.2.1 Oil & Gas

5.2.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.2.3 Chemical Processing

5.2.4 Automotive & Processing

5.2.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.6 Building & Construction

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Spain

5.3.3.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema Group

6.4.2 Dyneon LLC (3M Company)

6.4.3 Kureha Corporation

6.4.4 Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

6.4.5 Quadrant Group of Companies

6.4.6 RTP Company

6.4.7 SABIC

6.4.8 Shanghai 3F New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.9 Shanghai Ofluorine Chemical Technology Co. Ltd

6.4.10 Solvay

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Piezoelectric Materials in Brakes and Steering

7.2 Shifting Focus toward the Usage of PVDF Membranes for Water Treatment

