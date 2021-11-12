PVC Pipe Market 2019-2027: Analysis by Industry Revenue, Segments and Competition Trend to 2027

Global PVC Pipe Market with Chemicals & Materials Category is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period 2019-2027. The Research begins with the Overview of Global PVC Pipe Market analyzing industrial chain, sourcing strategy and downstream buyers. The Research also provide Information about manufacturers, market competition, cost, market effect factors with market forecast (2019-2027). This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

egeplast international GmbH

Finolex Industries Ltd.

IPEX Group of Companies

JM Eagle, Inc.

NAPCO

Pipelife International GmbH

Plastika, a.s.

Tigre S/A

The global PVC pipe market is segmented on the basis of type, material, and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as chlorinated PVC pipes (CPVC Pipes), plasticized PVC pipes, and unplasticized PVC pipes (uPVC Pipes). On the basis of the material, the market is segmented as PVC resin, stabilizers, plasticizers, lubricant, pigment base, and others. The market on the basis of the application is classified as irrigation, water supply, sewer & drain, plumbing, oil & gas, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), and others.

The reports cover key developments in the PVC Pipe market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from PVC Pipe market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for PVC Pipe in the global market.

The report analyzes factors affecting PVC Pipe market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the PVC Pipe market in these regions.

