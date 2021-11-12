Reverse Logistics Market Competitive analysis and growth Strategies to 2025

The global reverse logistics market was valued at $415.2 billion in 2017, and is projected to reach $603.9 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.6% from 2018 to 2025.

Expansion of E-commerce industry, stringent government rules in automotive industry increasing product recall, and increase in need of reverse logistics in pharmaceutical industry are the factors that drive the growth of the market. However, uncertainty in reverse logistics process and increase in quality control hinder the growth of the reverse logistics market. Furthermore, introduction of Blockchain technology and rise in need of reverse logistics due to increase in e-waste holds a remarkable growth opportunity for the key players operating in the reverse logistics industry.

The key players analyzed in the reverse logistics market include C.H. Robinson, DB Schenker, Delcart, Deliveryontime Logistics Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corporation, Kintetsu World Express, Reverse Logistics Company, The Deutsche Post AG, United Parcel Service, Yusen Logistics Co, Ltd., and others.

Get sample copy of report at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00014143

The global reverse logistics market is segmented based on return type, end user, and region. Based on return type, the market is classified into recalls, commercial returns, repairable returns, end-of-use returns, and end-of-life returns. Based on end user it is categorized into e-commerce, automotive, pharmaceutical, consumer electronic, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

At present, Asia-Pacific dominates the market, followed by North America, Europe, and LAMEA. China dominated the global reverse logistics market in 2017, whereas India is expected to grow at a significant rate in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Key Findings of theReverse Logistics Market:

Based on return type, the commercial returns segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.

Based on end user, the others segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2017.

Based on region, LAMEA is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2017, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest reverse logistics market revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific.

For Enquiry visit at:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/AMR00014143

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Reverse Logistics Market

Chapter 5: Reverse Logistics Market, By Return Type

Chapter 6: Reverse Logistics Market, By End-User

Chapter 7: Global Reverse Logistics Market, By Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

About us:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

We provide best in classcustomer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider. We also offer enterprise subscriptions which provide significant cost savings to our clients.

Contact us:

Premium Market Insights,

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.premiummarketinsights.com