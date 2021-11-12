Satellite Transponders Leasing Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast to 2025

The ‘Satellite Transponders Leasing market’ research report added by Market Study Report, LLC, is a thorough analysis of the latest trends prevalent in this business. The report also dispenses valuable statistics about market size, participant share, and consumption data in terms of key regions, along with an insightful gist of the behemoths in the Satellite Transponders Leasing market.

The growing demand for C band and Ku band transponder by the commercial sector across the globe to spur the satellite transponders leasing market in the coming years. Along with the digitization of the broadcasting industry and emergence of enhanced TV media, such as HD and UHD TV the number of subscribers for advanced media broadcasting have increased. Also, the rising demand for OTT and demand based supply of channels and programs have increased the application of transponders in the commercial sector.

The leasing services offered by the operators is majorly utilized by the commercial or telecom sectors worldwide. Companies in the space industries launch these telecommunication satellite with certain payload capacity, some of this capacity is used for leasing services whereas a part of the capacity is used for its own business. Thus the leasing services gain the key focus in the transponders market.

The market has been analyzed in-depth and segmented into three major categories that comprises of services, bandwidths and application. There exists three basic variants of services in the market, viz., protected, unprotected and preemptive. The unprotected service is also called as non-Preemptable services. The market further is compartmentalized into different application, which includes government and military, commercial, telecom, navigation, remote sensors and research and development. Here, the commercial application is expected to spur the growth of transponder leasing market in the coming years.

Geographically this market is fragmented into five major regions, which comprises of North America, Europe, South America (SAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is presently dominating the market owing to its strong technological foundations. North America is then followed by Europe. APAC in terms of leased satellite transponders is expected to take over the domination in the long term of this market. The tremendous advancement in the developing economies of Asia Pacific are expected to fuel the growth of satellite transponders leasing market in the coming years.

Emerging demand for connectivity in maritime and airborne services along with burgeoning demand for high throughput satellites (HTS) and high-data rate applications are expected to generate good opportunities for the satellite transponders leasing market during the forecast period.

A detailed analysis on the growth trends, market shares on various dimensions, driving and restraining factors for satellite transponders leasing market, opportunities in the future for these services is provided in the report. A few leading players in the satellite transponders leasing services domain have also been profiled in the report. The profiling of the market players acquaints the reader with their financial information about revenues as well as segment revenues, a competitive SWOT analysis for each player and the recent developments by the player in the Satellite transponders leasing services domain. The key developments are related to the mergers and acquisitions by the players in the recent past.

1Table Of Content

1.1List of figures

1.2List of tables

2Introduction

2.1Scope of study

2.2TIP Research Report Guidance

3Key Takeaways/ Executive Summary

4Satellite Transponder Market Landscape

4.1Market Overview

4.2Market Segmentation

4.2.1By Application (Government & Military, Telecom, Commercial, R&D, Navigation, Remote Sensing)

4.2.2By Services (Protected, Unprotected & Preemptable)

4.2.3By Bandwidth (Ku-Band, Ka-Band, C-Band and others)

4.2.4By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

4.3PEST Analysis

4.3.1North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2Europe – PEST Analysis

4.3.3Asia Pacific (APAC) – PEST Analysis

4.3.4Middle East and Africa (MEA) – PEST Analysis

4.3.5South America (SAM) – PEST Analysis

5Satellite Transponder Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1Impact Analysis

5.2Key Market Drivers

5.2.1Growing demand for Fixed Satellite Services

5.2.2Innovations and growth in HDTV and video broadcasting

5.2.3Evolution in Ka-band and Ku-band services

5.3Key Market Restraints

5.3.1Growth of telecommunication network (Fiber optics & Cable transmissions)

5.3.2Frequent failures in satellite launches and irregularities in operations

5.3.3Pertaining threat of price erosion

5.4Key Market Opportunities

5.4.1Maritime Broad band, in-flight and Machine to Machine communication

5.4.2Surge in demand for High Throughput Satellites (HTS)

5.4.3Escalating demand for High Data-Rate (HDR) application

6Global Satellite Transponders Market Analysis

6.1Global Market Overview

6.2Global Satellite Transponders Market, Forecast and Analysis-2025

7Global Satellite Transponders Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 -Services

7.1Overview

7.1.1Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

7.2 Protected Service

7.3 Unprotected Service

7.4Preemptible Service

8Global Satellite Transponders Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

8.1Overview

8.1.1Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

8.2Government & Military

8.3Telecom

8.4Commercial

8.5R&D

8.6Navigation

8.7Remote Sensing

9Global Satellite Transponders Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Bandwidth Analysis

9.1Overview

9.1.1Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

9.2Ka-Band

9.3Ku-Band

9.4C-Band

9.5Others ( S-Band, L-Band, X-Band, K-Band)

10Global Satellite Transponders Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

10.1Overview

10.1.1Segment Share (%), 2015 & 2025

10.2North America

10.2.1U.S.

10.2.2Canada

10.2.3Mexico

10.3Europe

10.3.1Russia

10.3.2France

10.3.3Germany

