Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Soaring at 6.3% CAGR to 2022 | Target CorporationCarrefour, Aldi, Wal-Mart, Tesco, Carrefour

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Global Market Report 2019

The supermarkets and hypermarkets market consists of sales of all sorts of fresh, frozen and canned foods and dry goods, including such as tea, coffee, spices, sugar, and flour; fresh fruits and vegetables; and fresh and prepared meats, fish, and poultry to ultimate users. They also have non food items in their portfolio. They typically operate on the self-service principle.

The supermarkets and hypermarkets market expected to reach a value of nearly $2441.35 billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growth in the supermarkets and hypermarkets market is due to factors such as rise in disposable income and growing economy.

However, the market for supermarkets and hypermarkets market is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as growing awareness for online shopping and increasing government taxes

Target CorporationCarrefour, Aldi, Wal-Mart, Tesco, Carrefour

North America was the largest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2018. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market.

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets are increasingly using Internet of Things (IoT) and other connected devices to optimize energy efficiency. IoT and coolers, freezers, HVAC units and others power-using equipment are connected to a centralized program that help the retailers to get an accurate picture and information of their energy use which can be used to manage equipment performance and utilize settings for optimum temperatures and lighting.

Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Market Global Report 2019 from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global supermarkets and hypermarkets market.

