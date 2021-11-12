Synthetic Rubber Market Breakdown, Development and New Market Opportunities & Forecasts 2027

The global synthetic rubber market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing demand from rubber industries due to the growing usage of hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber. Furthermore, Increasing manufacturing of synthetic rubber for tyre industries due to its cost effective and other durable properties is likely to drive the demand for synthetic rubber in the coming years. However, high capital cost and high level of technical competency affecting prices of products which is projected to hinder the growth of Synthetic Rubber Market. Likewise, development of synthetic rubber by using more bio-based feedstocks which are eco-friendly may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

Synthetic rubber is the artificial polymer which has very weak force of attraction and repulsion. The synthetic rubber is the large molecule which is obtained through synthesis of the petroleum byproducts. Synthetic rubber possess some unique physical characteristics such as resistant to oil and water, elastic and high durability. Some examples of synthetic rubbers are polychloroprene, polybutadiene, sbs rubber, silicone, etc. It is mainly used by construction, automotive, transportation and other end-use industries.

Key Players:

– Basell Polyolefins India Pvt. Ltd.

– Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

– China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

– DuPont de Nemours Inc.

– Eastman Chemical Company

– Exxon Mobil Corporation

– Hexion Inc.

– Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

– Nova Chemicals Corporation

– Saudi Aramco

Regional Outlook:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Table of Contents:

Global Synthetic Rubber Market Research Report 2019-2027

Chapter 1 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Synthetic Rubber Market Forecast