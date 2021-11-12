Electronic security consists of all the systems that use electronic devices and embedded technology to enhance safety measures and protect human life and physical assets. The electronic security systems could perform security operations like surveillance, access control, alarming or an intrusion control to a facility or an area. Such systems comprises of alarms, access controls and CCTVs (closed circuit televisions), which are prominently and broadly utilized. The electronic security provides users with invaluable video surveillance benefits. Video surveillance can help oversee entry points in the home or business. They can oversee parts of the business that lack staff members. Further, surveillance can defend businesses and their employees from all sorts of unpleasant events and scenarios. It can even help decreasing incidences of harassment and violence alike. This can encourage a work setting that is satisfactory and more efficient. Furthermore, with the help of the video surveillance through electronic systems, business can keep their cost low. This is because of the reason that the electronic security systems can prevent both property damages and inventory losses. Video surveillance systems also discourage crime and, as a result, have the ability to minimize insurance and liability costs. The electronic security systems also give users access to security monitoring 24 hours a day with the help of the internet.

Market Size and Forecast

The global electronic security market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. This is due to the rising incidences of robbery, theft, shoplifting, and violent attacks across the globe. The increasing in the frequency of the security breaches and attacks has led the government and large enterprises to adopt electronic security products that aim to eliminate events such as anti-social activities.

Further, due to the emergence of several city campaigns and initiatives across the globe, electronic security has become a critical part of city’s core mandate as it has the ability to provide faster, real-time data for better safety and security standards. The rising population and migration of people from rural to urban areas is attracting investments toward the development of smart cities.

Market Segmentation

Our in-depth analysis of the global electronic security market includes the following segments:

By Product Type

Video Surveillance Systems

Intrusion Alarm systems

Fire Alarm systems

Access control systems

IP and Analog CCTV

Electronic Article Surveillance and Detection Systems

Electrified Door Hardware

Hybrid Video Recorder

Network Video Recorder

By End Users

Airports

Railways

Energy and Utilities

Hotels

Banking

Retail

Government

Education

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Global Electronic Security Market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:

By Region

North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis

Growth Drivers and Challenges

The increasing adoption of electronic security systems by government agencies, commercial establishments and manufacturing industries is the major factor that will boost the growth of the electronic security market. The rise in malpractices, robbery, terrorist attack, illegal activities etc. has increased the need for security systems in private and public places, which is expected to boost the growth of global electronic security market.

Further, the number of online or internet crimes is also rising resulting in the need for internet monitoring systems, IP based surveillance and access systems. Various government organizations have surged their spending on security systems. Wide varieties of electronic security systems are available as per the requirement in different prices ranges, which is anticipated to drive the global electronic security market. Moreover, the construction of smart cities will expand the market to the global level. Smart cities provide efficient transportation facilities, traffic management systems, smart grids, better healthcare facilities, and also adopt advanced technologies in the construction process.