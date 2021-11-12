The Market of Digital Power Conversion System is Anticipated to Witness a Robust Growth Over the Forecast Period I.e. 2017-2024
Market Size and Forecast
The market of digital power conversion system is anticipated to witness a robust growth over the forecast period i.e. 2017-2024. This can be attributed to various factors such as rising demand for digital power conversion system and government regulations on power supply systems.
North America is the leader of the global digital power conversion market followed by Europe. North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2016 and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The rising disposable income and government regulations and initiatives are believed to uplift the market of digital power conversion system in North America.
Further, Europe is anticipated to witness a positive growth over the forecast period. This is expected to positively impact the growth of the global digital power conversion market.
Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to showcase a significant growth over the forecast period and bolster the global digital power conversion market. China and Japan are the major countries which are anticipated to garner the growth of global digital power conversion market. In the terms of production and supply, China is the key player owing to the cheap manufacturing cost.
Market Segmentation
Our-in depth analysis of the global digital power conversion market includes the following segments:
Product Type
AC/DC
Isolated DC/DC
Sequencers
DC/AC
Non-Isolated DC/DC (Point-of-load)
Power Conditioning / Active Power Filtering
Hot Swap
Application
Industrial
Automotive
Enterprise & Cloud Computing
Communication Infrastructure
others
By Region
Global digital power conversion market is further classified on the basis of region as follows:
North America (United States, Canada), Market size, Y-O-Y growth Market size, Y-O-Y growth & Opportunity Analysis, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland), Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Market size, Y-O-Y growth, Future forecast & Opportunity Analysis
Growth Drivers and Challenges
Increasing disposable income and quickly developing semiconductor industry are expected to drive the growth of digital power conversion market over the forecast period. Further, increasing use in the power system design is anticipated to be the dynamic growth factor of the global digital power conversion market. Further, technological progress focused at improving product performance and costs of the product are the major factor expected to drive the global power conversion market. Moreover, stringent government regulation on power supply is anticipated to garner the growth of global power conversion market.
However, continuous usage of existing analog control loop is believed to dampen the growth of global digital power conversion market. In addition to that, environmental factors, safety concerns and operational expenses are anticipated to restraint the growth of global digital power conversion market.
Key Players
Texas Instruments Inc.
GE Power Conversion
NXP Semiconductor, Inc.
Ericsson AB
Infineon Technologies A.G
Microchip Technology Inc.
TDK Corporation
Cosel CO. Ltd.
Cirrus Logic Inc
ROHM Semiconductor
Scope and Context
Overview of the Parent Market
Analyst View
Segmentation
The global digital power conversion market is segmented as follows:
By Application Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Substrate Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Components Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
By Region Market Size & Y-O-Y Growth Analysis
Market Dynamics
Supply & Demand Risk
Competitive Landscape
Porter’s Five Force Model
Geographical Economic Activity
Key Players (respective SWOT Analysis) and their Strategies and Product Portfolio
Recent Trends and Developments
Industry Growth Drivers and Challenges
Key Information for Players to establish themselves in current dynamic environment
