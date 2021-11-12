Welding Consumables Market by Challengers, Revenue, Cost Analysis, Price, Gross Margin and Top Manufactures Prediction to 2023

Welding Consumables market was valued at $12,405 million in 2016, and is expected to reach at $18,286 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Welding is a fabrication process performed to join materials, such as alloys and metals, efficiently by means of coalescence. It is an effective and economical process for creating strong joints among two or more parts of metal. The flux & filler metals used in welding industry are known as welding consumables. These consumables melt during the course of welding to produce a firm joint. Flux is commonly utilized to create a shield of gas around weld pool to prevent oxidation of hot metals. It acts as a deoxidizer, which prevents formation of pores in weld pool. These consumables are applicable in numerous end-user industries, such as automotive & transportation, construction, energy, and others. Growth of welding industry is highly dependent upon global steel consumption across various end-user industries.

The global welding consumables market is driven by rise in number of applications across numerous end-user industries, growth in automotive & construction industry, and increase in global energy infrastructure investment. In addition, surge in use of welding consumables for maintenance & repair of existing products supplements the market growth. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in construction activities, especially in the developing economies such as India and China. In addition, foreign direct investments (FDI) in wind and thermal industries play a significant role in growth and development of welding consumables market in this region.

Welding Consumables Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Colfax Corporation, Fronius International GmbH, Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Kemppi Oy., Obara Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, The Lincoln Electric Company, Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group Co., Ltd., Voestalpine B?hler Welding GmbH.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659400/sample

The global welding consumables market is driven by rise in number of applications across numerous end-user industries, growth in automotive & construction industry, and increase in global energy infrastructure investment. In addition, surge in use of welding consumables for maintenance & repair of existing products supplements the market growth.

Welding Consumables Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Welding Consumables in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Welding Consumables Market Segment by Type: Stick Electrodes, Solid Wires, Flux Cored Wires, SAW Wires & Fluxes.

Welding Consumables Market Segment by End-user Industry: Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Construction, Energy, Heavy Machinery, Shipbuilding, Process & Others.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Welding Technique: Arc Welding, Resistance Welding, Oxy-fuel Welding, Laser-beam Welding, Others (Ultrasonic Welding and Thermochemical Welding).

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659400/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the current trends and estimations from 2017 to 2023 of the global welding consumables market to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to individual market revenue.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

An in-depth analysis of current research & clinical developments within the market is provided with key dynamic factors.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Welding Consumables MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Welding Consumables MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Welding Consumables MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659400/buy/5540

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]