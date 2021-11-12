White Spirits Market Outlook 2023: Top Companies, Trends and Future Prospects Details for Business Development

White Spirits Market was valued at $5,360 million in 2016, and is anticipated to reach $7,671 million, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2017 to 2023. White spirits are substances comprising aliphatic, alicyclic, and aromatic hydrocarbons with carbon numbers in the range of C7 to C12. These are clear, colorless, and flammable liquids with a flash point of approximately 21?C-68?C.

These have a density of approximately 0.8 g/ml, slight water solubility, and a vapor pressure in the range of 0.3-3.0 kPa. They have a distinct odor with an odor threshold of 0.5-5.0 mg/m3 in air due to the high content of aromatic hydrocarbons.

White Spirits Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc., Total S.A., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Compa??a Espa?ola de Petr?leos, S.A.U., Neste Oyj, Haltermann Carless, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Al Sanea Chemical Products, GSB Chemicals.

White Spirits Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies White Spirits in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

White Spirits Market Segment by Type: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 0.

White Spirits Market Segment by Applications: Paint Thinner, Extraction Solvent, Cleaning Solvent, Degreasing Solvent, Fuel, Disinfectant, Others.

KEY MARKET BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends & future projections and dynamics of the global white spirits market.

In-depth analysis of all regions is conducted by constructing the market estimations for key segments from 2017 to 2023 to identify the prevailing opportunities.

The report assists to understand the strategies adopted by the companies for market expansion.

This study evaluates the competitive landscape to understand the market scenario across various regions.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key player positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD White Spirits MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL White Spirits MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL White Spirits MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

