Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market: Emerging Trends, Highlights and Challenges Forecast 2022- ABF Ingredients, AHD International, Bio Springer, Angel Yeast, AB Mauri, Alltech Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Lallemand

Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan market generated revenue of $642 million in 2015, and is estimated to reach $1,061 million by 2022, registering a CAGR of 7.46% from 2016 to 2022.

Yeast is a single-cell microorganism that converts sugar and starch into carbon dioxide bubbles and alcohol. Beta-glucan, also known as immune stimulant, activates white blood cells for defense against infections, and repairs damaged tissues in the body. The market is expected for a steady growth due to change in eating patterns, rise in consumption of processed food & disposable income during the forecast period. It can be formulated into different types of medicines, functional foods, and processed foods such as cosmetics, bakery products, and dietary supplements.

Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ABF Ingredients, AHD International LLC, Bio Springer, Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., AB Mauri, Alltech Inc., Biotec Pharmacon ASA, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen A/S, Specialty Biotech Co. Ltd.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659849/sample

Health-conscious individuals choose functional foods that keep them healthy and fit. The market growth is accredited to the demand for not only functional and processed foods but also as flavoring ingredients in the baking and brewing. The increase in demand for ready-to-eat foods due to increase in number of working women and rise in urban population has boosted the demand for yeast extracts and beta-glucans. Ample usage of cellulosic biofuels, together with the probiotic functional food among individuals, has further increased the market growth.

Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan Market Segment by Type: Yeast Beta-glucan, Yeast Extract.

Get discount on Purchase report at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659849/discount

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of yeast extract and beta-glucan market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and to single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring the top competitors within the market framework.

Quantitative analysis of the current market and estimations during 2014-2022 are provided to showcase the financial caliber of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Yeast Extracts and Beta-Glucan MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

Purchase a Copy of Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012659849/buy/5540

Contact Us

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

E-Mail : [email protected]