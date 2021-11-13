Airless Packaging Market Segmentation By Product Type (Bags and Pouches, Bottles and Jars, Tubes, and Others); By Material Type (Plastic, Glass and Others); By Packaging Type (Rigid, Flexible and Semi Rigid Packaging)

Airless packaging is a method of packaging which removes air from the package preceding to sealing. This method involves placing items in a plastic package, removing air from inside, and sealing the package. The objective of airless packaging is to remove oxygen from the container to increase the shelf life of food products and to reduce the volume of the contents and package.

Airless packaging reduces atmospheric oxygen, limiting the growth of aerobic bacteria or fungi, and preventing the evaporation of volatile matter. Airless packaging is used to store dry foods over a long period of time, such as cereals, nuts, cured meats, cheese, smoked fish, coffee, and potato chips. Such packaging can also be used to store fresh foods, such as vegetables, meats, and liquids, because it inhibits bacterial growth.

Airless packaging helps to prevent the contact of the product with air thus increases the longevity and preserves the product. Oxygen, sunlight and microbes, can change the characteristics of products, result in strange odors, discoloration and contamination. In addition, it also allows manufacturers to reduce the use of preservatives, which in turn keeps products more organic. Thus, airless packaging is highly preferred for natural products. Some cosmetic products also can only be packed using airless cosmetic bottles, pertaining to their organic composition. Airless packaging avoids wastage as the customer can use the product up to last drop.

Market Size & Forecast

The global airless packaging market is anticipated to record a CAGR of around 6.5% over the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. Manufacturers opt for recyclable packaging materials to cope up with the increasing demand from consumers for eco-friendly products which in turn has also resulted in increased demand for airless packaging. Airless packaging such as of jars, tubes, and bottles are becoming increasingly popular across the cosmetics and food & beverage sectors. Food safety and hygiene have become consumer’s top priority and airless packaging technique helps in attaining efficient results for such requirements. Increasing disposable income and willingness to spend on safe and hygienic food are expected to drive the growth of airless packaging market over the forecast period. Growing pharmaceutical industry is also expected to strengthen the demand for airless packaging techniques.

Growth Drivers & Challenges

Increasing Demand for Zero Wastage of Sensitive Products from Packaging Materials

Demand for airless packaging is increasing as it brings about zero wastage. With airless packaging it is possible to obtain 95% of the originally pure content which is extremely high as compared to another packaging techniques. Airless packaging technique is used in various end-use industries such as food, pharmaceutical, industrial, and consumer goods packaging. High growth of end-use industries is expected to drive the demand during the forecast period. Increased disposable income, healthcare expenditure, and rapid industrialization in developing economies are some significant macro factors contributing to growth. Some other factors concerning the same include increased population and end-use industries growth, which in turn are anticipated to boost the growth of airless packaging market over the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand from food and beverage industry where several food products need airtight packaging in order to maintain their freshness, crispness and taste are anticipated to drive the growth of the global airless packaging market.

Growing awareness of reliable and superior-quality food packaging

The growing awareness concerning reliable and superior-quality packaging food in emerging economies is one of the major factors contributing significantly to the growth of the airless packaging market. Consistent growth in urbanization and industrialization coupled with technical advancements in the airless packaging material grades is also a crucial growth factor. New and innovative developments which comprises of production of airless packages including recyclable packaging, and light weight packaging are adding value to the airless packaging market. The airless packaging market has grown at a rapid pace over the past few years and is likely to observe healthy growth during the forecast period.

Growing Awareness about the Environmental Impacts of Packaging Material

Discards of packaging plastic can cause environmental pollution. Growing awareness about the environmental harms of plastic hinders the growth of the airless packaging market. Restorable pouches, trays, tubs, and cartons are non-recyclable. Pouch integrity and sealing have also been concerns that are addressed through vigorous package inspection and regulation and are expected to hinder the market growth.

