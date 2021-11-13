Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Market 2019 Report: Growth Rate by Application, Manufacturers and Forecast – 2026

Propylene Glycol (PG) is a multifunctional organic molecule that is produced from petroleum products, mainly propylene oxide. It is used in various industries such as electronic, food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics and fiberglass resins. Bio-Based Propylene Glycol is a product, which is derived renewably and it reduces emission of the greenhouse gases. It has relatively high boiling point and low freezing point. Bio-Based Propylene Glycol offers fruity odor and can be used efficiently in the industries that manufacture perfumes and colognes. It has a broad spectrum of applications such as antifreeze, waste heat recovery, coolants, solar system, etc. Due to soaring concern for environment, industries are finding their way out in the bio-based routes for developing propylene glycol.

The various factors that are driving the growth of the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market are eco-friendly methods of manufacturing, reduced usage of petrochemical feedstock, and reduced emission of the greenhouse gases. The major restraints for the expansion of the market are high reaction risk during the process of manufacturing and low stability of catalyst. The increased demand for bio-based methods and renewable products is expected to create lot of opportunity for Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market.

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Application Market Analysis

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol application market is segmented into Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Fluids and Coolants, Detergents, Food, Pharmaceuticals and others. Fluids and Coolants segment is the largest revenue-generating segment due to bio-based PG’s physical properties such as high boiling point and low freeze point.

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol Geography Market Analysis

Geographically, Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW. North America followed by Europe is the largest revenue-generating segment due to its increasing adoption of eco-friendly methods.

Competitive Landscape

The key strategies adopted by the companies to expand in the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market are product launches, mergers & acquisitions and agreements & collaborations. These strategies would provide efficient products and yield strong performing products that support the market regulations and finally, exhibit better customer satisfaction. The companies profiled in this report are BASF, Dow Chemicals, Cargill, Ashland and ADM.

High Level Analysis

The report analyzes various macro environment of the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market using porter’s analysis. According to porter’s analysis, the bargaining power of the supplier is high due to high cost of switching. The bargaining power of buyer is low due to the specialized products of Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market and threat of substitute is low due to unavailability of alternate products. The report provides various winning strategies adopted by the top companies.

Key Benefits

Analysis of the Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market on the basis of various segments is expounded in the report, and segmental analysis is done to identify the largest revenue generating segment

To study the various factors that are enhancing and restraining the growth of the market that would help the market players in deeply understanding the market

Study of SWOT and analysis of the captivating strategies adopted by the players in the market is conducted and that would help in assisting the stakeholders to take actionable decisions

Analysis of the current market scenario, forecasts of the future transition trends and projected revenue of the market through 2013-2020 are expounded in the report. Thus, help stakeholders analyze the market

The analysis focuses on the wide variety of opportunities for the growth and expansion of the market

Key Market Segment

Bio-Based Propylene Glycol market Analysis is segmented on the basis of applications and geographies.

Market by Application

Unsaturated Polyester Resins

Fluids and Coolants

Detergents

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Market by Geography