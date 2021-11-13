Bio-Terrorism And Infectious Disease Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Forecast From 2012-2016

Events of the recent decade confirm that the threats of bio-terrorism and infectious disease outbreaks are real. Attacks such as the 2001 Anthrax scare, the 2004 Ricin letters and the 2003 SARS and 2009 H1N1 outbreaks have driven governments to increase their bio-surveillance budgets. Public healthcare and HLS agencies’ urgent need to establish an early and reliable bio-surveillance detection infrastructure will drive the market onto a much higher trajectory than ever before. We forecast that the cumulative 2012-2016 market (including: systems sale, consumables, upgrades and service) will reach $22.8 billion.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073342

The recent year that saw the seventh review round of the Biological and Toxic Weapons Convention, demonstrated that demand for biosecurity remains high. As developed countries continue to refine their organizational and technological approach to potential bio-terror and disease outbreak threats, many key emerging markets are also ramping up programs to acquire solutions that provide early outbreak-attack detection. These will require the shortening of bio-attack alarm response time and the proliferation of 3rd generation cost-effective bio-detection technologies and reagent-less detection assays.

In contrast to the U.S. colossal spending of $67 billion on biodefense programs during the 2001-2011 period, the U.S. bipartisan WMD Terror Response Center report card (September 2011) graded the world’s leading “U.S. bio-detection and attribution programs” as the Achilles heel of the U.S. BioWatch program. It received a score ranging from “meets minimal expectations” to a catastrophic “fails to meet expectations” (see table above). It stated that “Although naturally occurring disease remains a serious threat, a thinking enemy armed with these same pathogens, or with multi drug resistant or synthetically engineered pathogens could produce catastrophic consequences”.

Over the next five years, we forecast that, led by the U.S., Germany, France, China, Japan and India, the global bio-detection market (including systems sale, service, upgrades and consumables) will reach $5.6 billion by 2016.

With 355 pages, 95 tables and 146 figures, this report represents a landmark bio-detection technologies and market picture.

Developed using HSRC’s tested market research methodology, the report delves into:

76 bio-detection sub-markets

34 leading bio-detection technology vendors

Regional markets: e.g., USA, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Taiwan, Japan, India, Middle East

Global bio-detection market segmented by systems sales and upgrade, service & consumables segments

Global market by first, second and third generation technology

Global market by indoor, outdoor, hand-held and mobile labs segments

Current and pipeline technologies: e.g., advanced collectors-concentrators, reagent-less triggers, DNA-based diagnostics, antigen/anti-body methods, signal analysis algorithms

Business opportunities: e.g., emerging threats, human and animal sentinel surveillance, reagent-less detection assays, bio-detection IC3 systems

Competitive and SWOT analyses

45 key bio detection products pricing data

And much more…

Get Complete Access of Study Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10073342

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609