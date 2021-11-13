Canned Tuna Market, Share, Demand and Analysis of Potential Growth – Research Forecasts to 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Canned Tuna Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 115 pages with table and figures in it.

Canned tuna is inexpensive and packed with protein. The fish is mild in flavor and versatile enough to include in a variety of nutritious recipes.

Scope of the Report:

Based on product type, the canned tuna market is segmented into Canned White Tuna and Canned Light Tuna. The canned tuna industry is majorly supplied by wild fishing (open sea/ocean fishing) and the market is driven by culinary products like sashimi and sushi. The canned albacore/white tuna segment will account for the major shares of the canned tuna market throughout the forecast period. Canned Albacore tuna is the most preferred tuna by the consumers due to its convenience of consumption, nutritional benefits, and its abundant availability.

Canned tuna products are sold mainly across three channels: branded retail; private label/original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and food services. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers and etc. Among these Supermarkets and Hypermarkets distribution channel is the major marketing method for canned tuna, almost 80% of canned tuna are sold through Supermarkets and Hypermarkets in 2017.

Each of the Canned Tuna manufacturers has its own mature sales networks. Through retailer and resells, their authorized distributors or their partners, those Canned Tuna manufacturers keep keen on expanding their Canned Tuna sales. To achieve better sales businesses, Canned Tuna manufacturers usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

The worldwide market for Canned Tuna is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 4672.4 million US$ in 2024, from 4178.7 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Canned Tuna in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Dongwon

Bumble Bee Foods

Thai Union Group (TUF)

Crown Prince, Inc.

Natural Sea

Wild Planet

American Tuna

Century Pacific Food

Frinsa del Noroeste

Hagoromo

Market Segment by Type, covers

Canned White Tuna

Canned Light Tuna

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Canned Tuna product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Canned Tuna, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Canned Tuna in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Canned Tuna competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Canned Tuna breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Canned Tuna market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Canned Tuna sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source

